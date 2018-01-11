Fitzpatrick among 5 Alabama underclassmen entering NFL draft FILE- In this Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, file photo, Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) warms up before the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson in New Orleans. Georgia's quarterback Jake Fromm has shown the poise of a veteran all season, but Sabans defenses have been known to fluster even experienced quarterbacks and Fitzpatrick is an extension of Saban on the field. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) -- National champion Alabama is losing four more underclassmen to the NFL draft, including All-America safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick, safety Ronnie Harrison and tailback Bo Scarbrough announced Thursday they're skipping their senior seasons. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban says defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne is also entering the draft.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley already had announced his departure.

Fitzpatrick is a unanimous All-American who won the Bednarik Award and Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive player and defensive back, respectively.

Harrison led the team in tackles and had three interceptions. Payne was a key run-stopper in the middle and also had an interception and touchdown catch in the semifinal win over Clemson. Scarbrough ran for 596 yards and eight touchdowns.

Leading rusher Damien Harris is also eligible for the draft.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25