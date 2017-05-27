After the first week of OTAs, Patriots look primed for title defense

The Patriots concluded their first week of OTAs on Thursday. The third and final practice of the week was also the first open to the media as reporters gathered to get their first glimpse of the 2017 Patriots.

It was a dream scenario Thursday for coach Bill Belichick as the rain fell steadily throughout the session. This gave the team the opportunity to work on things such as falling on fumbles in wet conditions. Something that deep down makes Belichick smile.

“It’s perfect,” Belichick told reporters. “Good day to work.”

“This will be a good day for us to continue to build on the first two days and then take a little break here over the weekend, come back here and tee it up again next week. Long way to go, a lot of work to do, but we’re moving in the right direction. So it’s good.”

Here are some of the observations from the Patriots first week of OTAs:

Rob Gronkowski looks healthy

Coming off of back surgery just six months prior, Gronkowski was a full participant in OTAs. In years past, healthy or not, Gronkowski hardly participated in the voluntary practices. It’s a great sign for the team and the health of Gronkowski to see him out there in May. Towards the end of 11-on-11 drills, Gronkowski caught a touchdown from Tom Brady against Malcolm Butler, highlighting an impressive week.

“He looks like Gronk,” said offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. “We haven’t got into a big evaluation. He’s involved in everything.”

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald noted ‘For the most part, watching him extend to haul in over-the-shoulder passes from Brady in the end zone, like the aforementioned rainbow, or make a quick cut to break open to catch a pass over the middle, this was Gronk being Gronk — the football version.’

If the Patriots get the ‘football version’ of Gronk, then the prospect of hoisting another Lombardi becomes more likely. With a newly restructured deal, Gronkowski will have plenty of motivation to reach new career heights in 2017. The first step is to remain healthy, and so far he looks right on schedule for the Thursday night clash with the Chiefs.

Malcolm Butler is all in

After an uncertain offseason for the Pro Bowl cornerback, Malcolm Butler was locked in and ready to go for the start of OTAs. Butler has put his offseason gripe aside as he could have easily skipped out of the workouts with no repercussions.

“It wouldn’t have hurt anybody but myself if I missed this,” Butler said. “It’s time to get better. And that’s what I’m out here to do — get better and have another great year. And anything to help the team.”

After Thursday’s session, he was asked a number of questions, including his thoughts on the arrival of Stephon Gilmore and his future with the Patriots.

“We got a better player,” said Butler. “We got another good player on this team. Anything to help the team, I’m down with.”

“Just got to keep working. Ignore the noise and keep working no matter what. You’ve got a job to do no matter where you’re at. I’m glad to be here to do this job.”

The duo of Butler and Gilmore will form one of the best cornerback tandems in the league. Butler stated he was willing to do whatever it takes to make this team better. This includes taking time up in the slot to help replace Logan Ryan’s 309 snaps from 2016. Butler will have a chance to cash in at season’s end, but for now, his sole focus is on helping the Patriots win games in 2017.

The Newcomers

Not surprisingly, much attention was paid to some of the flashy offseason acquisitions. The aforementioned Gilmore and wide receiver Brandin Cooks highlighted the offseason spending spree.

Cooks showed early signs of chemistry with quarterback Tom Brady, but there is still a long way to go. However, at just 23 years old, Cooks has shown that he is a savvy veteran, looking to work as hard as any to earn his role. Brady and Cooks connected late in practice during red-zone work. The speedy receiver beat Butler to the back corner of the end zone and Brady tossed a perfect ball for a touchdown.

