The First Thing Anthony Joshua Purchased With His Prize Money Is Brilliantly Dull

Four days after Anthony Joshua came out on top over Klitschko at Wembley and unified the world heavyweight champion belts, his life is finally getting back to normal.

Well, normal being that he's the best boxer in the world and now has £15 million sitting in his Natwest account after Saturday's showdown.

But being the down-to-earth guy he is, instead of spending the night spraying thousands of pounds worth of champagne on the floor or buying a tiger to pull him around a lavish hotel room, the first thing he spent his winnings on was pretty dull.

Joshua admitted he spent £120 paying off a dry-cleaning bill at his local launderette, explaining to The Mirror: "First off, I've got to pay my bill there. It's big."

The 27-year-old still lives with his mother in an ex-council flat in Golders Green which he bought for her. He has been praised for being a positive role model to young children and spoke about why this means it is important for him to sign autographs and pose for selfies when asked.

"I'm a people person. On the estate where I'm from, there were loads of us. Everyone at Wembley, I probably know 20,000 of them because I'm a local boy," he said.

"The main thing I like about what I'm doing is there is some kid who's going to come up and be inspired about what we're achieving and go on to do bigger and better things than we're achieving.

"That's why I don't mind the attention because it's got a positive rebound."

