NBA first-round prospect diagnosed with potentially career-ending disorder

French center Jonathan Jeanne, who was expected to be a first-round selection in the 2017 NBA draft, has been diagnosed with Marfan syndrome, a potentially career-ending disorder, agent Bouna Ndiaye told The Vertical.

Jeanne underwent an MRI while participating in the Chicago draft combine in May that showed an abnormality in his spine that required follow-up examinations. He completed medical, physical and genetic testing at the Cleveland Clinic and received the results Thursday.

Marfan syndrome is a genetic disorder that affects the body’s connective tissues. Former Baylor standout Isaiah Austin was diagnosed with the disorder in his predraft process in 2014 and announced in December 2016 that he was cleared to resume full basketball activities.

Jeanne, 19, is not expected to receive clearance for NBA workouts moving forward. At 7-foot-2, Jeanne was a rapidly rising prospect whom NBA executives believed could develop into a rotational center. He was projected to be the No. 22 overall pick in the most recent mock draft by DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony.

He worked out for an NBA team as recently as Wednesday when he visited the Toronto Raptors.

Jeanne remains hopeful that he can one day resume his basketball career after extensive medical supervision, Ndiaye said.

Jeanne has played professionally overseas since 2013 and spent the 2016-17 season in the top Pro-A league in France (Ligue Nationale de Basket).

