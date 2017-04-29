“Fire Hoiberg” chants break out as Bulls eliminated from playoffs

The problems with the Chicago Bulls — the ones that led to a mediocre season and a first-round exit from the playoffs after being up 2-0 on the Celtics — are certainly not all coach Fred Hoiberg’s fault. Blame starts with the roster that GarPax put together.

However, Hoiberg didn’t have the respect of his stars, his rotation management was bizarre at points, and there just seemed to be no consistent structure. What kind of team where the Bulls trying to be? What was Hoiberg doing to get them there?

As the Bulls were being eliminated by the Celtics Friday night, “Fire Hoiberg” chants broke out at the United Center.

Loud Fire Hoiberg chant at the end of the game pic.twitter.com/Bp2U0y7fIK — Stephen Noh (@StephNoh) April 29, 2017





A not-so-nice chant from the UC crowd…calling for a firing — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) April 29, 2017





Hoiberg says he understands the fans' frustration that led to the "Fire Hoiberg" chants. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) April 29, 2017





Bulls fans are understandably frustrated, but they are not going to get this wish. Not this summer.

Hoiberg was the handpicked replacement for Tom Thibodeau, the guy Gar Forman and John Paxson — the Bulls front office brain trust — had their eye on and plucked out of the college coaching ranks. They bet big on him, and to admit that was a mistake after two years could endanger their jobs. So Hoiberg will stay.

What the Bulls roster will look like next season is another, more vexing question. Will Dwyane Wade be back? Jimmy Butler? With the seeming lack of a plan by GarPax, it’s all just speculation where they might go.

Whatever happens, Hoiberg will be coaching Chicago next season. Sorry Bulls fans.