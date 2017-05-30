Fine let’s discuss the Predators fan

I’m not one to go off topic, but apparently, this is all anyone is talking about today so…here’s my opinion.

For the two people that missed it, a Nashville Predators fan threw a catfish onto the ice during the Stanley Cup Finals. It interrupted the game and he was “booted” from the stadium. Later, it was announced that he will face charges. Freddie O’Connell (listed as a Nashville councilman on Twitter) asked the “town” to pardon his actions.

Before I go any further here, imagine this. Marcus Mariota steps back, Corey Davis is racing deep down the sideline and gets past his man. Mariota dashes to the side a bit and launches a ball high up in the air and then….then the refs blow the whistle and stop play. Something was thrown onto the field. “Do unto others.” Titans fans would not be happy.

Is it the end of the world and worthy of all this drama? Absolutely not. Are people overreacting? Absolutely.

AROUND COVER32

Around the NFL: After first week of OTA’s, New England Patriots look primed to capture Super Bowl LII title

What’s Trending: John Mara discusses why Kaepernick protest is most emotional issue he’s seen as an NFL owner

2017 Free Agency: Why free agent WR, Anquan Boldin, is a better fit for the Jaguars than Victor Cruz

Player Spotlight: Taking a look at why Raiders’ QB, Derek Carr, is the next future face of the NFL

This Week in NFL History: Relive and recapture some of the NFL’s most impactful moments from May 28th – June 3rd

There were millions affected by his actions though. Tens of thousands of fans, millions on television, the refs, and the players. We can’t have people interrupting our sporting events just because they want to.

As of now, I see he was booted and charged with “disorderly conduct” and “disrupting a public meeting.” A quick google and it appears he’s likely to get a small fine. This isn’t outlandish at all. In my scenario above, wouldn’t you say the fan that “stole” Davis’ touchdown should be kicked out and fined a small amount?

Cmon with all these complaints. We don’t want this behavior at Titans games. We don’t want it to become a trend. Please think twice on this.

I have yet to see anything from the team supporting this fan. I think the councilman needs to shush and everyone needs to relax here.

As one NFL fan reminded me this morning, Pennsylvania is also the state where Eagles fans threw batteries at Terrell Owens and Donovan McNabb. Batteries! What little I know of the political and legal world is that after that incident, Pennsylvania probably passed some strict laws about throwing objects onto a playing surface during a game. Someone emailed me that players could have been hurt and they can sue for that. Don’t push them here and get em’ all rattled, Nashville fans. They may legally have the means to charge this guy with way worse.

Let this die. Let this become some memory you gab about in a bar or at a water cooler years from now. A fan got excited and acted silly. Let this situation die down. These types of actions are not the future we want. Corey Davis is open deep, Mariota steps back and launches one and….think on that.

The post Fine let’s discuss the Predators fan appeared first on Cover32.