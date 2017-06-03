Fever looks to avenge blowout vs. Wings

The Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever will play each other for the second time in five days when they meet Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Dallas (3-3) rolled to a 27-point win over Indiana at its home arena on Tuesday night. Forward Karima Christmas-Kelly led all scorers with 27 points in the 89-62 blowout and guard Allisha Gray narrowly missed a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Christmas-Kelly's 27 points against Indiana marked a career high. She won a WNBA championship with the Fever in 2012 but has spent the past two seasons with Dallas.

"(Karima) is the gas that runs our car," Wings guard Skylar Diggins-Smith told the Dallas Morning News. "She's one of the most underrated players in the league, in my opinion."

Indiana (2-4) will aim for better success now that the matchup has shifted to the Midwest. The Fever have gone 2-0 at home and 0-4 on the road to start the season.

Dallas will try to regroup after losing 93-89 to the New York Liberty on Friday night, dropping the Wings' record on the road to 2-2 this season. Diggins-Smith led the team with 19 points against the Liberty, and center Theresa Plaisance added 18.

As Dallas deals with short rest between games, Indiana hopes to reverse a disturbing trend. Three of the Fever's four losses have been by 20-plus points. Indiana has surrendered a league-worst 87.3 points per game while averaging 75.0 points on offense.

Center Natalie Achonwa was the only player to score in double digits for the Fever in the first meeting with the Wings. Achonwa finished with 13 points off the bench as she made 3 of 4 shots from the field and 7 of 8 free throws.

For the season, forward Candice Dupree leads the Fever with 13.0 points per game. Guards Tiffany Mitchell (11.5 points) and Shenise Johnson (10.4 points) are next in scoring average.

Fever forward Erlana Larkins, who stands 6-foot-1, has contributed in the paint with averages of 5.7 points and 6.5 rebounds.

"Because I'm shorter, I like to use my strength and try to get people as far under the basket as I can and then turn around and shoot," Larkins told the team's official website. "Then, of course, I'm just trying to get points off of offensive rebounds."