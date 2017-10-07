Ferguson throws for 7 TDs, Memphis routs UConn 70-31

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson found favorite target Anthony Miller early and often on Friday night, setting records in the process.

Ferguson threw for 431 yards and seven touchdowns, four of them to Miller, as Memphis routed UConn 70-31.

Ferguson, who played just three quarters, completed 34 of 48 passes and the Tigers put up 711 yards of total offense.

The seven touchdown throws tied Paxton Lynch's school and conference record. Ferguson was 26 of 37 for 325 yards and five touchdowns in the first half alone.

Miller had 15 receptions for 224 yards for Memphis (4-1, 1-1 American Athletic Conference). His four TD catches also tied an AAC record and set a school mark.

Ferguson and Miller connected on scores from 17, 8 and 40 yards in the first half, and the Tigers went into the break ahead 35-24. Memphis then scored the first 28 points of the second half, highlighted by a 32-yard catch from Miller over a defender in the back of the end zone.

''Ever since I've gotten here, that's a guy who has stayed with me after practice and we throw every single day,'' Ferguson said. ''I think just on a daily basis our chemistry is building even more than it already is.''

The win came a week after the Tigers were blown out 40-13 by UCF. But this time, they were playing the worst pass defense in the FBS. The Huskies came in giving up 542 yards a game, with a secondary that has four freshmen in the two-deep depth chart.

''I think we came out here kind of mad and when we came out here we took it out on the other team - UConn,'' said Miller, who now has a catch in all 30 games he has played and has multiple catches in 13 straight games.

The 70 points were the most the Huskies have given up since the school started playing football in 1896.