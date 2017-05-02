Fenway Park Proposal Seems To Fail Miserably

Stadium proposals are a polarizing topic, but even the most cynical of skeptics wouldn’t want to witness what happened Sunday night at Fenway Park.

Stadium proposals are a polarizing topic, but even the most cynical of skeptics wouldn’t want to witness what happened Sunday night at Fenway Park.

According to members of the press covering the game, a man was in the midst of popping the question in front of some 30,000 Boston Red Sox fans when something went wrong. The moment played out on the Jumbotron for the entire stadium to witness.

The scoreboard proposal at Fenway may have just gone awry. There was no hug, the camera cut away and the crowd groaned. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 1, 2017

Video board at Fenway showed marriage proposal but cut away and don't know if she said "yes" -- or even "maybe" — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) May 1, 2017

Videos posted to Twitter showed the couple standing in the same spot as the cameraman awkwardly turned away and stood off to the side. The crowd is heard chanting, “Just say yes!” Folks on Twitter also said the crowd chanted, “She said no.” The moment ended without an answer or hug.

A guy proposed to his girlfriend on the Fenway Park scoreboard and she said no



Now they're having an interesting chat. (: @kimba7391) pic.twitter.com/lDyND6QwKk — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 1, 2017

Fenway failed proposal aftermath. If a crowd chanted "just say yes" to me I'm saying yes 10 times out of 10. pic.twitter.com/tMB4kVBFlc — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) May 1, 2017

Folks at the stadium started tweeting about the moment, some relishing in the fact that the widely derided stadium proposal went wrong.

If a guy ever proposed to me at Fenway I'd swan dive off the Green Monster. — x t i n e (@xtiiineee) May 1, 2017

Finally. Someone said no to a proposal on the Jumbotron at fenway. Love it. #StopProposingAtSportingEvents — Tom Giles (@TomGilesCSN) May 1, 2017

Proposal at Fenway. The girl said no. It was awesome. I'm trying to get her number. — CardsCards (@StlCardsCards) May 1, 2017

Girl just said "no" it seems on engagement Jumbotron segment at Fenway Park. Crowd chanting "she said no". — Ricky Engelberg (@rje7) May 1, 2017

People reveling in the fact that a dude got denied a proposal at Fenway kinda sums up Twitter in 2017. — Steve Annear (@steveannear) May 1, 2017

Feeling bad for the guy whose marriage proposal was turned down at Fenway? Don't. Don't put a girl on the spot in front of 50,000 strangers. — Dan O'Brien (@DanOBrienPoker) May 1, 2017

The proper way to reject a Fenway proposal is by throwing pizza at them. — Old King Clancy (@Old_King_Clancy) May 1, 2017

Public proposals are always tricky to execute, but a stadium one among tens of thousands Red Sox fans seems especially risky.