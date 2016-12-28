Fear Ronda Rousey's return? Amanda Nunes certainly isn't after vital lifestyle change

LAS VEGAS – Amanda Nunes has better things to worry about than a marketing campaign.
She makes the first defense of her women’s bantamweight title on Friday in the main event of UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena when she takes on Ronda Rousey, mixed martial arts’ most transcendent star.
As fight night approaches, Nunes has been the subject of a media blitz. Defending champions in the UFC are always in demand, but this time, the interest has jumped several levels.
A fight against Rousey is vastly different than one against just about anyone else. There are people who watch Rousey fights who have never watched fights before, and never will again. But Rousey speaks to them in a way that no one else ever has.
Rousey, though, has opted to skip the traditional media tour as she prepares for her first fight since being dethroned at UFC 193 on Nov. 14, 2015, by Holly Holm. She’s largely been off the grid since, except for a few hand-picked appearances.
And so while the commercials and the marketing all are focused on Rousey, the media is entirely focused on Nunes.
Part of the line of questioning has been her level of frustration with being largely excluded from the marketing blitz. Broadcaster Joe Rogan, a close friend of UFC president Dana White’s, called it “extremely bizarre” that Nunes hasn’t been more prominent in the fight’s marketing.
The UFC, though, made a calculated decision. It figured, probably correctly, that it would be a lot more effective in terms of selling pay-per-views to feature Rousey’s return than to focus on building the largely unknown new champion.
It seems to be working. According to White, about 400 tickets were left as of late Tuesday afternoon, with the gate at about $4.5 million. That will put attendance at T-Mobile close to 19,000.
White made the point that there is a way to make Nunes a star without her being the focus of a lengthy marketing effort.
“You know how Amanda Nunes becomes a star?” White asked. “Go out and beat Ronda Rousey and I guarantee you that then she’ll be a bigger star than anyone ever thought.”
Nunes laughed at the notion that she’s angry the UFC has focused so much on Rousey in its promos. She is smart enough to understand that if White and his fellow UFC executives had a choice, they’d prefer a Rousey win, because she’s guaranteed big business.
But Nunes believes that this fight with Rousey is coming at the right place and the right time in her life, and she’s content ceding the spotlight to the former champion at this instance.
“People know Ronda, people love Ronda, they want to talk about Ronda,” Nunes said. “If people know Ronda is going to fight, they’re going to watch. So that’s good for me, you know? Sell more pay-per-views.”
Nunes gets a cut of the pay-per-view revenues and will thus benefit from the Rousey-centric ad campaign.
But for it to be anything more than a one-time occurrence, she needs to win, and then keep winning. Holm became a massive star after beating Rousey, but back-to-back losses pushed her back into the pack.
Nunes understands how it goes. Just over two years ago, having committed everything to success at mixed martial arts, she was speaking openly of walking away from the sport.
Having just turned 26 and entering her prime, Nunes landed a life-changing fight at UFC 178 against Cat Zingano. A title fight against Rousey was not out of the question, perhaps was even likely, if she won.
And Nunes fought the first round as if she wanted to make a statement. She overwhelmed Zingano early and was on the verge of a win.
She didn’t finish in the first, and Zingano slowly turned the fight around, stopping Nunes in the third.
It devastated her.
“I cried a lot after that fight,” Nunes told Yahoo Sports. “I’m not going to lie: I thought I was going to retire. I did so much to get into the top five three different times [in UFC, Strikeforce and Invicta], and that one was the third time. I got so close to fighting for the belt and then a loss. It makes you question if you’re ever going to get there. I got emotional, I’ll admit it.
“It was very bad, horrible to take a loss in that fight. All I had put into it, and I had worked so hard, and it seemed like it was for nothing. I’m lucky I had Nina with me to help me and to help make it normal.”
“Nina” is Nina Ansaroff, Nunes’ partner and a fellow UFC fighter.
No one understood Nunes better than Ansaroff. No one could understand the devastation Nunes felt, which was probably much like the devastation Rousey has felt since her loss to Holm, quite like Ansaroff.
Ansaroff had her own life and her own career to consider, but as she consoled Nunes, she offered a lifeline.
“It was really hard to see her like that, but I could understand what she was going through,” Ansaroff said. “I’ve been there myself. You put everything you have into this one event, and to have it go the wrong way, it’s awful. Amanda was talking about retiring and all of that, and I told her, ‘Let’s just get home, take a break and think about things. If we need to move, switch gyms, get into a better environment, whatever we need to do, let’s do it.’ ”
They decided to move and wound up further south in Florida at American Top Team in Coconut Creek. The move elicited all sorts of changes, nearly all of them positive, but it wasn’t simply going to a different gym that did it.
“My attitude toward my work had to change,” Nunes said.
She wasn’t a slacker; instead, she pushed herself beyond her limits. There was nothing, literally, in her life but fighting and training. She never gave her body a chance to decompress or simply allow herself to unwind.
If she relaxed at home, even for a few hours, she felt like she was falling behind. It was a complete, total fixation on one thing. And it wasn’t all that healthy, even though she didn’t realize it at first.
“You have to work hard to succeed, but you need to understand something,” Nunes said. “I would work all the time and think about it all the time, even on Sunday. Mentally and physically, after you come home from training, you need to do something you enjoy. Get together with your friends, do something with your girlfriend, play with your dog. Do something to take your mind away from the gym. I was doing all these crazy training things and I didn’t think like that.
“I would fight on Saturday and be in the gym on Sunday. I forgot about life outside of the gym.”
Giving her the perspective that she could accomplish more by doing less was largely Ansaroff’s doing. Ansaroff, a strawweight, understands the stresses a fighter faces because she’s lived them.
She could convey a message to Nunes that Nunes desperately needed to hear. This was a woman with the talents of a superstar who was burning herself to a crisp in the gym.
“Before the Zingano fight, she got injured and throughout that injury, she was still pretty much training full-time,” Ansaroff said. “When it came down to the Zingano fight, it had been about a full year of a straight training camp for her. You could see it in her. It was exhausting. She was mentally exhausted.”
Nunes has a new outlook on her life and her career, and she’s confident she won’t be overwhelmed by the moment when the lights are the brightest and she’s locked in the cage on Friday with the sport’s most prominent star.
She’s fortunate, in a way, that the Rousey fight is coming when it is, because she probably would have been totally burned out before.
She’s worked exceptionally hard to prepare for her first title defense, which she knew only moments after she won the belt had to be against Rousey.
“If the title is to have any significance, who else was there?” Nunes asked. “Of course it had to be Ronda. Look at what she has done. Her career, it’s amazing. So for me, to really be the champion, I had to beat Ronda.”
She pushed herself, but used her brain as much as her brawn during preparation.
She’s set aside personal time throughout her camp so that she can obtain, as so many seek, the perfect work/life balance.
“I believe in myself and I have a lot of positive energy,” she said. “I’m a positive girl usually, and even more so now. I feel so good. Everybody will be watching because of Ronda, but that’s OK, because I will be in there with her, and they’ll get to see what I can do.
“I’m ready for everything. Everything she comes at me with, whatever she shows, I’ll be ready.”
It’s because she listened to her partner, and learned that sometimes, less is more.
895