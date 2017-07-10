‘Fat’ Chris Christie calls listener a 'communist’ and a ‘bum’ on sports-talk radio show

New Jersey governor Chris Christie got in a war of words with a caller on WFAN. (Getty)

New York sports talk radio can get very, very brutal.

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who was filling in for the retiring Mike Francesa on WFAN in New York, felt the brunt of this on Monday from a longtime caller to the station.

Mike in Montclair calls @GovChristie a fat-ass and a bully. Christie calls Mike in Montclair a bum and a communist. And… we're off! #WFAN pic.twitter.com/HUcLMRZPVz — Sports Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) July 10, 2017





“Governor, next time you want to sit on a beach that is closed to the entire world except you, you put your fat [expletive] in a car and go to one that’s open to all your constituents — not just you and yours,” Mike from Montclair said.

Christie has come under fire in recent weeks after being spotted relaxing over July 4 weekend on a beach in New Jersey that he was forced to close as a result of a partial government shutdown caused a stalemate over the the state’s budget.

The 54-year-old has one of the lower approval ratings among all governors at around 15 percent this year.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he doesn't care about the "political optics" of beach photos. https://t.co/bwTU76AJKC pic.twitter.com/x3u23uHoBX — ABC News (@ABC) July 4, 2017





As you would expect, Christie did not take the high-road.

“You know, Mike, I love getting calls from Communists in Montclair,” the boisterous Christie replied.

The governor is a one of the frontrunners to replace Francesa’s afternoon spot once the broadcasting legend retires at the end of the year.