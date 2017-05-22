Farm Report: Gleyber Torres is on the move

Back in November, Yankees prospect Gleyber Torres won the Arizona Fall League MVP after leading the circuit in batting average (.403), on-base percentage (.513) and OPS (1.158). He was the youngest player in the AFL and also its toughest out. In a league that featured guys like Ian Happ, Cody Bellinger, Bradley Zimmer and Greg Bird, nobody raked like Torres.

Torres hasn’t stopped hitting after his fall tear. He went 13-for-29 in spring training with nine extra-base hits, then opened his season at Double-A by slashing .273/.367/.496 with five homers, 10 doubles and five stolen bases. He’s walked nearly as often as he’s struck out, too.

On Sunday, Torres was promoted to Triple-A Scranton. At 20 years old, he’ll be among the youngest players in the International League. He hasn’t struggled at any minor league stop thus far, so there’s no reason to expect him to face-plant now. Torres primarily plays shortstop, but he’s also spent time at second and third this season, giving him multiple paths to the big leagues. He has the look of a future 20/20 middle-infielder, making him an obvious stash in any dynasty format.

• Colorado shortstop prospect Brendan Rodgers seems overdue for a promotion from the Cal League. He’s slashing .356/.374/.594 with 16 XBHs in 24 games. Rodgers isn’t a walker, but he can clearly hit for average with legit power. He hit 19 homers and 31 doubles last season, driving in 73 runs. He’s still a couple levels below the big leagues, so his arrival is probably at least a year away.

• Speedy outfielder Roman Quinn started slow at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season, but he’s hitting .333 over his last 10 games. His season slash is now a respectable .276/.347/.362, in line with his career rates. Quinn has been a K-machine (46 in 40 games), so that’s a major concern, but the wheels are working just fine. He’s swiped eight bags so far. Quinn has been a 30-steal player throughout his minor league career, including 36 last year across two levels (plus another five with Philly). Whenever he arrives for good, he figures to be a useful category specialist.

• Amed Rosario has put together a nine-game hitting streak at Triple-A Las Vegas, with seven multi-hit games included in the binge. With 43 games in the books, he’s hitting .360/.398/.597 with four homers, 20 XBHs and eight steals. Last year, Rosario slashed .324/.374/.459 at two minor league stops with 42 XBHs (13 triples) and 19 steals. It’s hard to believe we won’t see him with the Mets this season.

• Here’s the usual Rhys Hoskins update: He’s up to 12 homers, reaching base at a .404 clip and slugging .651 at Triple-A. Hoskins has scored 29 runs and driven in 36 over 43 games. Tommy Joseph has been surging in May, however, so a Hoskins promotion doesn’t seem imminent. Alas.

• Let’s hit one additional Phillies prospect: Scott Kingery is unexpectedly crushing baseballs at Double-A Reading. The 23-year-old second baseman has cleared the fence 13 times and stolen nine bags while batting .286/.366/.661. He delivered a pair of homers in a 4-hit performance on Sunday. Two days prior, Kingery did this…

ICYMI: @ScottyJetpax25 hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th! Here’s the highlight with @VentingDaily on the call! #Fightins pic.twitter.com/kbyMd6WbiQ — Reading Fightins (@ReadingFightins) May 20, 2017





…so he’s pretty locked-in these days. Kingery flashed doubles-power last season (36), but he only hit five homers over 131 minor league games, slugging .388. Speed is really his thing; he swiped 30 bases last year.

