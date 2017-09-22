Fantasy sit-start: Lineup advice on every Week 3 game

Broncos vs. Bills: Start Trevor Siemian, who looks like the most improved player in the NFL so far. The six TD passes on just 60 attempts are surely to regress, but he’s jumped to 7.5 YPA, has weapons and is making the leap in year two as a starter. This Broncos team is legit, and a real Super Bowl contender (I hammered them at 15/1 this week).

Sit LeSean McCoy. OK, don’t really sit McCoy, but rather than pick an obvious Bills player here, I’ll just say don’t use McCoy in DFS at his price and check expectations in season long. Everyone raves about the Broncos’ secondary, but they just held Ezekiel Elliott to 22 yards on 13 touches. McCoy is outside my top-12 RBs this week.

Texans vs. Patriots: Sit Lamar Miller (again this is more for DFS and a long-term look here). Miller is up against a New England defense that’s actually allowed the most fantasy points to running backs this season, but he’s no Kareem Hunt. Miller lost 15 snaps to D’Onta Foreman from Weeks 1 to 2, and the latter sure looks legit (he ranks No. 6 in Juke Rate). I’d be terrified if I were a Miller owner.

Start New England’s defense, as it’s going to get ugly as 13-point home favorites up against a rookie quarterback who owns a 4.8 YPA mark.

Ravens vs. Jaguars: Start Ben Watson, who secured all eight of his targets for 91 yards last week (including two catches for 20+ yards). The 36-year-old was on the field for 50 snaps and should continue to be a big part of a Ravens offense lacking weapons. He gets a Jaguars defense that’s allowed the third-most fantasy points to tight ends.

Sit all Jaguars involved in their passing attack up against a Baltimore secondary that’s yielded an unbelievable (and easily NFL low) 35.0 Passer Rating so far this season, including a ridiculous 1:8 TD:INT ratio

Browns vs. Colts: Start Rashard Higgins, who came out of nowhere last week when he saw 11 targets, resulting in seven catches for 95 yards against the aforementioned dominant Baltimore secondary. Corey Coleman is out, Kenny Britt has checked out, and the Colts have allowed 9.8 YPA.

Start Jack Doyle, as he seems to be Jacoby Brissett’s favorite target after securing all eight of his looks last week and now gets a Browns defense that’s been getting gashed by tight ends dating back to last season. Doyle is the No. 7 TE on my board this week.

[Week 3 rankings: Overall | PPR | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Steelers vs. Bears: Start Le’Veon Bell, whom I recommended as a must-start in DFS last week admittedly. Of course no one in season-long leagues is sitting Bell, but I’m going back to the well and paying up in daily formats, as I’m predicting a huge breakout for the disappointing back (I’ll say 33 touches for 145 yards and two touchdowns).

Sit Jordan Howard and sadly, this might not even seem like going out on a limb (assuming he plays, of course) for someone who was taken in the first two rounds of drafts just two weeks ago. Howard is banged up, is ceding a bunch of work to Tarik Cohen and is facing a Pittsburgh defense that’s yielded 3.3 YPC.

Dolphins vs. Jets: Start Jay Cutler, who suddenly looked more likely to check down than risk downfield throws during his return with Adam Gase last week and gets a Jets defense that’s allowed nine touchdowns already.

Start Jermaine Kearse, who’s been one of the bigger fantasy surprises so far. He’s disappointed throughout his career, but after seeing nine targets in Week 1 (right after being traded to New York), he caught two touchdowns in Week 2. He’s going to see a lot of volume given this team’s weekly game script and alternatives.

Saints vs. Panthers: Sit Mark Ingram, who despite being clearly the team’s best RB, has seen fewer than half of New Orleans’ snaps this season (also downgrade Drew Brees, who’s outdoors against a Panthers defense that’s allowed the fewest points to QBs).

Start Devin Funchess, who showed signs of life last week and now gets a Saints defense that’s allowed a whopping 11.2 YPA and 141.4 Passer Rating this season, making their historically bad defense from last year look not as bad. New Orleans has yielded 461 yards and three TDs to wideouts already. Ed Dickson is also another sneaky play in deep leagues (and practically free in DFS) with Greg Olsen out.

Read More