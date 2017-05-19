Fantasy Friday: Philadelphia Eagles’ Shelton Gibson a good option in franchise drafts

With the month of May almost complete, fantasy football drafts for franchise leagues will be arriving soon. For those of us out there who enjoy the yearly game against friends and others from around the world, this is a very happy time. With Franchise drafts used to land rookies most years, I figured, why not give some of the Eagles rookie players a look over the next few weeks.

For the opening week of our return to Fantasy Friday, we will be taking a look at one of the more undervalued receivers in this past NFL Draft. Possessing speed and skill, Shelton Gibson has already been compared to DeSean Jackson, making him a player you should keep your eye on when performing your yearly franchise draft.

Shelton Gibson — Wide Receiver

A deep threat option for the Philadelphia Eagles offense this season, the comparisons to DeSean Jackson are not unfounded. While Gibson has a long way to go and will likely not perform in his rookie campaign, he is the perfect replacement player for Torrey Smith. Considering that Gibson received high marks from the coaching staff and Carson Wentz, he will be a future playmaker for this team.

Over his three-years in college, Gibson totaled 84 receptions for 1,898 yards and 17 touchdowns. While the stats may not be that amazing, his average of 22.6 yards per reception is simply amazing. This really shows how much of a deep threat that Gibson can be in the coming years.

The biggest change for Gibson will be how he adapts to the NFL game. Gibson will need to update his route running knowledge and he will also have to work on his hands and catching the football. Considering that these two areas were big concerns last season in Philly, Gibson is likely to be a reserve option as a rookie.

That said, look for Gibson to fight for a starting spot his second season with the team. With Torrey Smith on a one-year deal, Gibson could take over Smith’s role should the receiver leave Philadelphia next season. Under this scenario, Gibson will be a big touchdown threat for the Eagles offense in the next couple of years.

