Fantasy Freak Show Podcast: Progress of rehabbing aces

You’ve got fantasy problems, we have solutions. Today on the pod, we discuss next steps for Mike Trout owners, who just lost the game’s best player for 6-8 weeks. We also comment on the remarkable three-game streak put together by Arizona lefty Robbie Ray.

As if that weren’t enough, we check on the progress of rehabbing aces Madison Bumgarner, Felix Hernandez and Jameson Taillon. And then we review a few popular adds, including Dinelson Lamet and Whit Merrifield. Additionally, notorious moralizer Dalton Del Don gives his scorching-hot opinion on Mr. Met and the decline of American civility.

(JK. Dalton doesn’t care about mascots or civility.)

Give it a listen, listeners.

