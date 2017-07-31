Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Andrew Luck and other fallers

We take a look at five players with their fantasy stock headed the wrong way as training camps begin to ramp up. In case you missed it, we also covered five guys on the rise.

Andrew Luck: He has the upside to win the MVP, but Luck is also coming off major shoulder surgery that’s actually putting his Week 1 status in question. I’m a big believer in Luck, but he owns a pedestrian 7.2 career YPA and has fumbled 27 times over 70 games. He also has to navigate around a terrible offensive line. When dealing with such a deep position as quarterback, Luck’s health issues better make him come at a big discount right now.

Spencer Ware: It seems like Ware’s fantasy value should rise with Jamaal Charles no longer around, but he failed to impress while given the chance to be the team’s No. 1 back last year, as he got just 4.3 YPC with three rushing touchdowns over 14 games as a starter. Ware finished outside the top-30 in Juke Rate (#42), yards after contact per touch (#35) and fantasy points per snap (#33) on a team that went 12-4. Kareem Hunt could easily take the Chiefs’ RB1 job and run away with it.

Latavius Murray: He scored 12 touchdowns on 195 carries last year. Murray had scored eight rushing touchdowns on 348 rushing attempts in his career beforehand. He’s the favorite to be Minnesota’s goal-line back, but that type of recent production is safe to bet on regressing. He had offseason ankle surgery in which he’s still not recovered from, resulting in being placed on the active/PUP list with his new team, giving rookie Dalvin Cook the upper hand to take control of the Vikings’ RB1 role.

Jordan Matthews: He scored 16 touchdowns over his first two years in the league, which showed promise. But it’s safe to drop him down draft boards entering 2017, as he’s dealing with a mysterious knee injury and will lose targets to newcomer Alshon Jeffery (as well as Torrey Smith and Nelson Agholor). Matthews struggles with drops, getting yards after the catch and finished outside the top-75 in fantasy points per target last season.

Eddie Lacy: What’s the appeal here? Lacy goes from one good offense to another, but Seattle has both a much worse offensive line and far more competition at RB (Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise are very good when healthy). Over the past two seasons, Lacy has averaged 667 yards while scoring five touchdowns on a high-scoring offense (he finished outside the top-70 on fantasy points per snap). Give me Rawls or Prosise later in drafts.

