Fantasy booms, busts and breakouts from Preseason Week 1

Meaningful or meaningless? Starts, per usual, played only sparingly in the opening act of the Preseason, but several newcomers made statements, others underwhelmed in brief action. Below, Yahoo fanalysts Brad Evans, Dalton Del Don and Liz Loza discuss guys moving up and down their cheat sheets.

The biggest fantasy winner Preseason Week 1 was ________.

Brad – SPENCER WARE. The projected demise of Ware is greatly exaggerated. KC’s unquestioned No. 1 back was featured heavily on the opening drive against San Francisco totaling seven touches (three receptions) for 26 total yards and a score. Kareem Hunt, meanwhile, wore kid gloves, gripping the rock just two times for a combined four yards. If the opening stanza is a true depiction of the current depth chart, Ware has a several lengths lead over the rookie.

Recall last year, the incumbent was one of seven backs to rank inside the top-10 in yards after contact per attempt and elusive rating. Though he fell off a cliff from Week 8 on averaging 3.6 yards per carry and finishing RB29 in scoring, he earned the trust of Andy Reid. The Chicken Fried Bloody Beast in human form spoke highly of Ware’s honest and hard-working every-down approach earlier this offseason. If he fires out of the cannon similar to Weeks 1-7 last year (129.5 total yards per game, 5.2 YPC, 3 TDs, RB7), Hunt stands way back in the rear-view mirror.

(Editor’s Note: Kenny Golladay also deserves a mention. He was nearly unstoppable against first and second-string Colts defenders totaling three catches for 53 yards and two TDs. The Lions, a prolific passing offense, featured three-WR sets 93 percent of the time on the opponent’s side of the field in 2016. Opportunities will be there. The rookie is a legitimate 5-7 TD candidate.)

Dalton – JOE MIXON. Forget the talk about him being the No. 3 running back on the Bengals’ depth chart, as Mixon proved he’s clearly the team’s top option while getting 6.0 yards-per-touch during his brief NFL debut. Jeremy Hill remains an interesting handcuff, and the Bengals are a team who I predict will win double-digit games in 2017. Don’t let the chatter confuse you, Mixon is the back to own in Cincy.

Liz – KELVIN BENJAMIN. Between an underwhelming 2016 and the Panthers’ apparent change in offensive philosophy, questions surrounding Benjamin’s role have surfaced. As such, his draft stock has slipped to the fifth round of twelve-team exercises and places him on the WR2/WR3 bubble.

Back to his Combine weight and looking decidedly more spry, Benjamin rocked a pair of Houston CBs for 40 yards and a score in Week 1 of the preseason. Demonstrating a renewed power, it seemed as though Benjamin could, once again, dominate in the red area of the field. With Ted Ginn now in NOLA and Cam reportedly back to health, Benjamin is currently one of the best values at the wide receiver position. FF: 67-946-8

Conversely, the biggest fantasy loser Preseason Week 1 was ______.

Dalton – MIKE GILLISLEE was someone I hyped throughout all of summer, and while I still say don’t bury him, he’s fallen most of anyone on my rankings since summer began. I still love his situation and skill set, but Gillislee has missed the last 10+ days with a hamstring injury, and that’s more than cause for concern for a back relying on usage through Bill Belichick without any history.

Liz – PAUL PERKINS. Not everyone given a chance makes the most out of it. Such has been the case with Perkins, who has disappointed throughout the summer. Managing just 3 yards on five attempts in the G-Men’s first preseason outing last Friday, the team’s sophomore back looked sluggish, lacking any sort of explosiveness. Splitting carries with UDFA Orleans Darkwa, Perkins’ hold on the RB1 gig seems tenuous at best. This is a backfield I’m fading, as it could quickly devolve into a full-blown RBBC with Shane Vereen handling the passing duties.

Brad – SAMAJE PERINE. The cops, already, have nearly shut down my bold prediction of Perine crashing the RB top-20 party. Hey folks, I’m going to be wrong, a lot. My adoration expressed about the rookie is likely the first of approximately 1.3 million whiffs.

Beleaguered by inefficient blitz pickup and a demoralizing case of fumblitis, Perine is firmly behind Rob Kelley for lead-back duties. Uninspiring in his NFL debut, he carried the rock six times for 15 yards (2.5 ypc) and again put the ball on the turf. Unless Kelley suffers an injury or sleepwalks through the rest of August, he will enter Washington’s opening matchup against division rival Philly as the top dog.

