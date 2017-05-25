Fantasy's Top 50: Mets' Conforto, Cespedes on the rise

Brandon Funston has an updated version of his top 50 Fantasy Baseball assets as the season heads into the Memorial Day weekend. His latest update welcomes young Mets slugger Michael Conforto into the fold, in addition to injury returnees J.D. Martinez, Josh Donaldson and Conforto teammate Yoenis Cespedes.



Note: “vs. ECR” compares my rank to the Expert Consensus Rank (ECR) as compiled by FantasyPros.

Dropped Out: Freddie Freeman, Atl, 1B (DL – wrist); A.J. Pollock, Ari, OF (DL – groin); Carlos Carrasco, Cle, SP; Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP; Jose Ramirez, Cle, 3B; Christian Yelich, Mia, OF; Justin Upton, Det, OF

Next 10: Matt Kemp, Atl, OF; Anthony Rendon, Was, 3B; Wade Davis, ChC, RP; Craig Kimbrel, Bos, RP; Cody Bellinger, LAD, 1/O; Jose Bautista, Tor, OF; Carlos Carrasco, Cle, SP; Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP; Corey Dickerson, TB, OF; Andrew Miller, Cle, RP;