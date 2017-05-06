Fantasy baseball Waiver Wire: Second base is thin, so stash Logan Forsythe

Second base has been a bit of a trouble spot this season. The top players at the position, such as Jose Altuve, Daniel Murphy, Trea Turner, Robinson Cano, Brian Dozier and Ian Kinsler have delivered as expected. Matt Carpenter, Dee Gordon, Jean Segura and D.J. LeMahieu have mostly played to script, as well. Gordon owners could be a bit disappointed with his OBP, while LeMahieu owners were likely expecting more in the batting average department, but it’s impossible to say either has been a disappointment.

The next tier, however, has let down the fantasy community. Rougned Odor is hitting .194 with a .243 OBP; no amount of homers can save those rates. Jonathan Villar is doing well in the counting stats, but is hitting .211 with a .274 OBP. Jason Kipnis and Dustin Pedroia have combined for zero homers. Jose Peraza has seven steals, but not much else, as well as a .248/.275/.286 slash line. There’s likely a couple of owners struggling to figure out second base, or middle infield, in every fantasy league.

That’s why it’s so hard to understand why Logan Forsythe is so readily available across the fantasy landscape.

Yes, Forsythe remains on the DL with a fractured toe. Yes, he left a rehab game with High-A Rancho Cucamonga earlier this week because of tightness in his hamstring. Still, anyone struggling at second base or middle infield would be wise to grab Forsythe now for the price of the worst player on his or her roster, and stash him on the DL until he is able to return, which the Dodgers still believe will be next week.

Forsythe had 54 plate appearances before his injury, going 13-for-44 with two doubles and six walks. That translates to a .295 batting average and .407 OBP, numbers that play incredibly well when you’re leading off for any team. When Forsythe returns, Dave Roberts will slot him right back atop the Dodgers lineup, in front of Corey Seager and Justin Turner, who have combined to hit .332/.412/.510 this season. If Cody Bellinger can stick in the lineup, too, Forsythe will have no shortage of mashers behind him.

That makes Forsythe a bankable two-category play, no matter what rate category your league uses. If that doesn’t sound extremely special, it’s because it isn’t. There’s a reason why Forsythe was a late-round pick in March, and why he’s a free agent in a majority of fantasy leagues. He’s good, but certainly not great. Still, given what many fantasy owners are dealing with at second base and middle infield right now, good but not great is a significant upgrade.

Fantasy owners know exactly what they’re getting out of Forsythe, and there’s value in that comfort and reliability. If you’re still running Odor, Kipnis, Pedroia or Peraza out there every single day, stash Forsythe and give him a shot when he returns from the DL.

Cody Bellinger, OF, Dodgers

No matter what the Dodgers do with Bellinger in the near future, he needs to be owned in fantasy leagues. The 21-year-old is 13-for-41 with four homers in the first 41 plate appearances of his career, more than holding his own in his first few weeks in the majors. Even if he goes back to Triple-A Oklahoma City at some point, it’s hard to imagine he’ll be out of the Dodgers plans for long. He got a short-term boost with Adrian Gonzalez going to the DL, but when Gonzalez returns the Dodgers have to find a spot for Bellinger. The bottom line is that any contending team needs its best 25-man roster available for as much of the season as possible, and there’s no question that Bellinger is one of those 25 players. If he’s still available in your league, or if his owner drops him if and when he goes back to the minors, you would be wise to act.

Yuli Gurriel, 1B/3B, Astros

Gurriel can’t stop hitting, with his slash line sitting at .309/.343/.447 through 99 plate appearances. It would be nice to see a bit more power, but he’s delivering at the bottom of the Houston lineup. He has hit sixth in each of his last eight starts, bringing him one spot closer to the star power in the middle of the order. That should increase his RBI opportunities, making him even more attractive as a fantasy commodity. First and third base may be hard fantasy positions to crack, but he’s well worth your attention.

Didi Gregorius, SS, Yankees

Gregorius returned from the DL last weekend, and is 9-for-28 with a pair of doubles in his first seven games. Shortstop is deeper than it has been in a long time, and there’s no guarantee Gregorius will stick as a mixed-league starter all year. Still, he’s worth a shot if you’re struggling at the position. Joe Girardi has moved him all over the lineup, hitting him second, fifth, sixth and seventh. It would be great if he could remain toward the top of the lineup, with the Yankees offense performing much better than expected, but we’ll just have to wait and see if he settles somewhere, or if Girardi continues using him as a sort of Swiss army knife in the lineup.

