Fantasy baseball roundtable: Judge and jury

The 2017 baseball season is into its second month, still early enough that fantasy owners should remain vigilant on the waiver wire. The Yahoo fantasy baseball crew is here to help identify the players to go after:

Q: Which outfielder, owned in less than 40 percent of Yahoo leagues, are you most interested in adding to your fantasy team?

Brandon Funston: MANUEL MARGOT. San Diego’s top offensive prospect entering ’17 is on a pace for a 15/20 rookie campaign, and he’s hot at the moment (.343 BA in past nine games).

Andy Behrens: There’s no way the Phillies can possibly remove AARON ALTHERR from the lineup, right? I realize that team threw suitcases full of money at sketchy vets, but Altherr clearly has to play. He’s been an all-category monster since entering the everyday lineup. I’m in.

Scott Pianowski: HERNAN PEREZ has shown up in this space before, but you guys have to push him over 40 percent. He’s a versatility ace, and getting a juicy spot in a deep Milwaukee lineup. I’ll also sign off on the Behrens call of Altherr — the Philly outfielder reached base 11 times in the Chicago series and shouldn’t have to sweat the Howie Kendrick return.

Dalton Del Don: MANUEL MARGOT. Thanks to hitting leadoff, he’s scored 15 runs despite a poor OBP. Margot has added three homers and four steals (he’s already attempted eight stolen bases), so a run at 20/25 seems plausible. Thanks to strong defense (and a weak class so far), Margot is actually tied for the NL lead in WAR among rookies.

Predict the line: Considering that he went undrafted in many leagues, Yankees young slugger Aaron Judge has to be considered the fantasy MVP of the first month of the ’17 campaign. What fantasy recommendation (Buy/Sell/Hold) would you give him at this time, and please provide your prediction for his year-end five-category roto line?

Funston: HOLD. I would love to be selling on this as-good-as-it-gets streak by Judge, but I don’t see enough of an inflated market, frankly. There’s a Judge for Charlie Blackmon deal in that view of the Yahoo trade market, and that’s the kind of swap I’d be looking for if I was a Judge owner. But the reality is that owners aren’t quite buying all the way in on Judge’s historic first month, so the best play is to hold. I’ll predict that Judge averages five homers a month the rest of the way, while his average steadily declines along the way as pitchers figure out new ways to attack the Yankees’ young slugger. Final line: .265, 37 HR, 105 RBI, 90 R, 5 SB

Behrens: HOLD, tenderly. If I were to shop him — let’s say in the Friends & Family league, hypothetically, where I have many needs — I’d want a star, an early-round pick. Judge certainly isn’t a fluke. The kid hit 19 homers in just 93 games at Triple-A last season; he pretty clearly has another 20-plus homers in him.

Pianowski: It’s one of those forced HOLDS, because a trade forces his owners to make a negative assumption and the other owner to make a positive one. The same rules apply to the Eric Thames owner. Judge has 20-25 more homers in him, with an average around .260.

Del Don: HOLD. He strikes out too often to bat much better than around .260ish moving forward, but the power is so obviously real. I wouldn’t necessarily be trying to sell high, as I assume most others realize Judge’s crazy hot start isn’t exactly fully sustainable. I’ll predict he finishes with a line of .285-100-40-115-5, helping his owners win a bunch of fantasy titles in the process.

Q: Which infielder, owned in less than 40 percent of Yahoo leagues, are you most interested in adding to your fantasy team?

Funston: JOSE REYES. I liked Reyes as a nice late-round sleeper heading into the season and, after a very slow start, he’s finally starting to validate that opinion. In his past eight games, Reyes is hitting .391 with three home runs and two steals. With 3B and SS eligibility, he offers nice utility off the bench.

Behrens: Let’s go deep, people. If you have the old “NA” spot available to you for a minor league stash, please consider Phillies first base prospect RHYS HOSKINS. He’s crushing at Triple-A, following a 38-homer season at Double-A Reading. When he arrives in the bigs, you’ll want him. It’s not as if Tommy Joseph has done anything notable.

