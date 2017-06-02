Fantasy baseball roundtable: Great Scott (Schebler)!

The 2017 baseball season has cleared its second month, but it’s still imperative that fantasy owners remain vigilant on the waiver wire. The Yahoo fantasy baseball crew is here to help identify the players to go after:

Q: There are seven hitters currently owned in less than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues that have returned top 100 roto value through the first two months of the season – Logan Morrison, Scott Schebler, Domingo Santana, Steven Souza Jr., Justin Smoak, Yonder Alonso, Aaron Hicks. Rank these players in terms of expected roto value over the final four months of the season, and give us a brief comment on the player you prefer the most.

Brandon Funston: 1) Alonso 2) Schebler 3) Santana 4) Souza 5) Hicks 6) Morrison 7) Smoak – You can have those former M’s first basemen at the backend of my rankings, I’ll take Alonso over them every day and twice on Sunday. Alonso’s change in batted ball profile is real, a dramatic shift towards hitting the ball in the air – his current 52% Fly Ball rate is almost 20% higher than his career average. Given his solid contact skills, I’d prefer him over Schebler because there’s a decent chance Alonso can at least orbit the HR neighborhood of the Reds’ outfielder, but with a much better batting average to show for it.

Andy Behrens: Schebler and Santana (tie), Alonso, Hicks, LoMo, Smoak, Souza – I’ve said plenty about SCOTT SCHEBLER already; the power is entirely real and consistent with his minor league history. If SANTANA can simply remain healthy, he’ll challenge for a 20/20 season, or at least 20/15.

Scott Pianowski: 1) Schebler, 2) Santana, 3) Alonso, 4) Hicks, 5-T) Smoak and Morrison, 7) Souza – Hicks can’t be at the top of the list now, but he would be if the Yankees make a full commitment. He’s the No. 13 outfielder in Yahoo’s game to this point on 126 at-bats! He has more walks than strikeouts, for crying out loud, and we know there’s a first-round pedigree here; maybe he’s a kid the Twins didn’t handle properly. Perhaps the gridlock will sort itself out. At the moment, the Yanks have the second-best lineup in the AL, only trailing the slaughterhouse Astros.

Dalton Del Don: 1) Schebler 2) Santana 3) Alonso 4) Souza 5) Hicks 6) Smoak 7) Morrison – He won’t be a big help in batting average, but Schebler is on pace to finish with 50 homers and 94 RBI. He’ll regress some, of course, but the power is for real. It’s absurd he’s still available in so many leagues.

Q: Which infielder, readily available in shallow leagues (12 teams or less), are you most interested in adding to your fantasy team?

Brandon Funston: CHRIS TAYLOR. After watching him play sporadically for the M’s over the past few years, I honestly would never have believed his current hitting binge was possible. But a career .858 OPS mark in the minors offers something to believe in, and with a 38-steal campaign on his farm record, there’s legit hope that he can impact more than he has to this point in the SB (1) department. He’s pinched a bit for playing time with everyone healthy in the infield for the Dodgers, but he owns four-position eligibility, which is a fantasy bench luxury item, and that flexibility is going to keep him in business in a super-utility role as long as he continues to be a productive contributor.

Andy Behrens: Traditionally, whenever I add JED LOWRIE to a fantasy roster, he breaks within a week. But that’s really my only concern with Jed. He’s an excellent hitter, with respectable pop for a middle infielder. His current average (.290-ish) is completely sustainable.

Scott Pianowski: WHIT MERRIFIELD is a pretty name with a peppy game; he’s filling every category for the Royals these days. When is Uncle Ned going to raise him in the lineup? I can’t say. But a .294-17-6-12-6 line is worthy of ownership, and that’s over a modest 126 at-bats.

Q: Which infielder, potentially available in deeper leagues (14 teams or more), are you most interested in adding to your fantasy team?

Funston: HOWIE KENDRICK. Like Taylor (above), Kendrick offers the convenience of four-position eligibility. He’s a career .290 hitter with 10 HR/10 SB skills, which isn’t going to carry your squad, but it plays nicely as a stop-gap coming off your bench. Kendrick has a HR and a SB in his first three games since coming off the DL (oblique) and, with a .854 OPS on the season to go with the utility to play almost anywhere on the diamond, he should find fairly regular at bats in the Philly lineup going forward.

