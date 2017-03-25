Fantasy Baseball draft kit: Cheat sheet to help you win a title

Our experts are here to help you win a Fantasy Baseball title in 2017. Check out what’s new on Yahoo for this season and then sign up to play. But before making your picks, we’ve rounded up all our advice in one place, so you can study for your draft and come out on top.

Note: This page will be updated as we continue to preview the upcoming season.

Rankings

Overall top 250 | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | OF | SP | RP

Big Board: Top 50 assets heading into 2017

Draft strategy

Sleepers to target | Four breakout candidates | Bust alert: Players to avoid

Mock Draft now: Get ready for the real thing

Players on rise after hot springs | Guys falling

Most reliable options that get overlooked

Inside one expert’s draft portfolio

How much should spring training impact drafts?

Dream draft scenarios and expert tips

Players most likely to take a step back

Guys Yahoo experts covet most in drafts

All upside-team: Players who could deliver

Old faces in new places with most appeal

Three-round mock starts in controversial fashion

Rookies with chances to have immediate impact

Steals and reaches of experts’ draft | Podcast recap

Auction strategy: Review of industry league

Players to follow during World Baseball Classic

Price check on AL players in early drafts | Price check on NL players

Hitters

Biggest bargains bats heading into season

Six cheap speed options

Most overvalued hitters by position

Debating which great shortstop to draft

Position debate: Buster Posey or Gary Sanchez?

Five infielders with injury questions | Schwarber among outfielders to monitor

Pitchers

Arms you should avoid paying full price for in drafts

Parks with most impact on pitching

Relievers our experts are targeting | Non-closers worth taking

How to draft closers | Bullpen Depth Chart

Spin Doctors: Johnny Cueto or Stephen Strasburg?

Case for taking Kershaw with the top overall pick in drafts

Seven undervalued pitchers in drafts

Five pitchers with injury questions

Video Analysis

Sleepers: Guys to chase late in drafts

Busts: Four players to avoid drafting

Breakout Candidates: Players set to become studs

Rookies: 2017 class lacks immediate impact

What to do with the 1st overall pick | 2nd pick | 3rd pick | 4th pick | 5th pick | 6th pick | 7th pick | 8th pick | 9th pick | 10th pick | 11th pick | 12th pick | 13th pick | 14th pick

AL East

AL East preview podcast: Sleepers, busts and more

Blue Jays: What’s the Encarnacion replacement plan? | Bautista being undervalued

Orioles: Are you paying up for Kevin Gausman?

Rays: Any late-round steals in Tampa Bay?

Red Sox: What is Andrew Benintendi ready to do?

Yankees: New York is a trick team to figure out

AL Central

AL Central preview podcast: Sleepers, busts and more

Indians: Just how good is Francisco Lindor?

Royals: Danny Duffy ready to make leap

Tigers: Which Justin Upton shows up this year?

White Sox: What to expect from the kids and when will they arrive?

Twins: Berrios has something to prove in WBC

AL West

AL West preview podcast: Sleepers, busts and more

Angels: Does lack of supporting cast hurt Mike Trout?

A’s: Which young player is worth your pick?

Astros: Time to buy in on Alex Bregman or pump the brakes?

Mariners: Is Felix Hernandez in the beginning of a decline?

Rangers: Is Elvis Andrus a sucker play as a mid-tier shortstop?

NL East

NL East preview podcast: Sleepers, busts and more

Braves: Dansby Swanson among MLB rookies to watch

Marlins: Two of Miami’s top players could be fantasy busts

Mets: Health tops list of questions for New York

Nationals: Washington has star appeal but not all is certain

Phillies: Will the baseball gods cut Nola a break?

NL Central

NL Central preview podcast: Sleepers, busts and more

Brewers: Will Villar be as good as last season?

Cardinals: Does St. Louis have sneak name-brand appeal?

Cubs: Plenty of impact options to pick from

Pirates: Is Andrew McCutchen really the third-best outfielder in Pittsburgh?

Reds: Peraza has become a player of interest

NL West

NL West preview podcast: Sleepers, busts and more

Diamondbacks: Can A.J. Pollock and Zack Greinke bounce back?

Dodgers: Is there any Yasiel Puig intrigue left?

Giants: San Francisco a better team in reality than fantasy

Padres: Was Myers’ breakout for real?

Rockies: Any reason to be leery of Charlie Blackmon?

