Fans have responded in a big way to J.J. Watt's request to aid Houston

J.J. Watt started with a goal of raising $200,000 for Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. He must have had no idea the impact his plea would have on fans.

Once the contributions reached $200,000 in less than two hours, Watt said the new goal was $500,000. That came in less than 24 hours. Then the goal was $1 million. And $1.5 million. Now with more than $2 million raised, Watt wants to get to $3 million for relief for the victims of the massive storm.





When Watt asks, people apparently listen. To contribute, the site is YouCaring.com/JJWatt.

Help has come from all around. Watt said new Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul’s $50,000 donation put the contributions over $500,000. Then the Texans’ division rival made a huge contribution:

Titans Owner Amy Adams Strunk makes million dollar donation to @JJWatt's Houston Flood Relief Fund #HoustonStrong {https://t.co/XsZjKZQzci} pic.twitter.com/JLcHGbQowI — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 29, 2017





And then, after the Titans’ donation, the contributions were up to $3.25 million so Watt set a new goal: $4 million.





Watt was already one of the most popular players in the league, after winning three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards. After his latest efforts, that popularity should grow.

