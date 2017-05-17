Fans raise banner for Sam Hinkie, couple gets engaged at Sixers draft lottery party (VIDEO)

There was a Philadelphia 76ers draft lottery party held on Tuesday. The Sixers held a 12 percent chance to get the first overall pick.

But that wasn’t the most exciting thing that happened before the selections were made. No, that came in the form of Sixers fans raising a banner as an ode to former Philadelphia GM Sam Hinkie.

No, really.

Sam Hinkie goes into the rafters. Thank you Sam. pic.twitter.com/O2zMTxyj9F — Jake Pavorsky (@JakePavorsky) May 16, 2017









Then a fan decided it was a good idea to engaged.

TRUST THE PROCESS … OF LOVE THESE SIXERS FANS GOT ENGAGED AT A LOTTERY PARTY

�� @Liberty_Ballers pic.twitter.com/nutCX1VMt2 — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 16, 2017





Philadelphia wound up with the No. 3 pick, with the Los Angeles Lakers picking at No. 2 and the Boston Celtics selecting first overall.