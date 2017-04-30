Fanendo Adi shines as Portland Timbers settle for draw against Dallas

The 26-year-old Nigerian stood out for the Timbers at the Toyota Stadium on his return from suspension

Fanendo Adi continued his fine form in the MLS with a goal and an assist as Portland Timbers were held to 2-2 draw by Dallas on Sunday.

The forward made his eighth appearance this season with a return to Caleb Porter’s starting line-up after serving his one-match suspension due to violent conduct.

Adi connected well with David Guzman’s free-kick with a powerful header to hand the visitors an early lead with his sixth goal of the season.

The former Trenčín and Copenhagen forward later got an assist for Jesse Gonzalez who put the Timbers ahead again with his first league goal ten minutes after Dallas’ Maxi Urruti grabbed the leveller in the 61st minute.

Tesho Akindele rescued a point for the Oscar Pareja’s side with his 80th minute strike.

Portland Timbers maintain their top spot in the Western Conference with 17 points from nine games and will visit Avaya Stadium for their next game against San Jose Earthquakes on May 6.