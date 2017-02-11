Fan violence mars Barcelona's 6-0 La Liga win at Alaves

Barcelona prepared for its Champions League round-of-16 opener against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday with a convincing 6-0 victory at Alaves. The win momentarily placed the Catalans at the top of the La Liga standings with 48 points, two more than Real Madrid which had yet to play its match at Osasuna and still has two league games in hand.

Luis Suarez’s double and goals by Neymar, Lionel Messi and Ivan Rakitic – combined with an Alaves own goal – should have been the story of the game. Sadly, that was not the case.

Fans of both clubs clashed before the match in the city of Vitoria. According to Spanish newspaper Marca, 50 Alaves supporters allegedly attacked 20 Barcelona fans, leaving one person with head injuries that had to be treated at a hospital. Local police also arrested a 19-year-old male in the aftermath.

Video of the purported clash was posted on Marca’s website and surfaced on social media.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL | El Deportivo Alavés condena rotundamente los hechos violentos acontecidos en la mañana de hoy ➡️https://t.co/3sdz3zPoAl pic.twitter.com/Qw2VJyqRWO — Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) February 11, 2017





“FC Barcelona laments and condemns the incidents that occurred this afternoon in the city of Vitoria before the game against Deportivo Alavés,” Barca said in its statement. “The Club reiterates its utter rejection of any violent conduct and trusts that the competent authorities will be able to verify the source and responsibility of these events as soon as possible.”

To leave you with more happy thoughts – and confirm that a soccer match was indeed played – here’s video of Suarez’s first goal, a classic Barcelona goal at that.



