Faldo responds to Greg Norman saying some golf commentators are 'boring'

Nick Faldo needed only six words (and three emojis) to respond to Greg Norman.

Norman recently penned some thoughts on the state of the game for WorldWide Golf, and the final thing he touched on was golf commentators, some of whom he said were "boring."

"One thing I find far from appealing is the quality of some of the commentating on TV," Norman said. "They’re as boring to listen to as it is to watch boring golfers play. You get that constant monotone voice: everyone hits a great shot, nobody has an opinion, nobody wants to upset the applecart, and everyone’s got the greatest short game in the world.

"When I was in the gym watching The Masters on TV last month I turned the sound off and listened to my favourite music and simply cranked up the volume."

But his comments didn't go unnoticed. Three-time Masters winner Nick Faldo, who won his final green jacket in 1996 over Norman, is the lead golf analyst for CBS Sports. He saw Norman's comments and responded (seemingly sarcastically) on Twitter.

Norman was the lead golf analyst for Fox Sports but was dismissed in January 2016 after one year.

This article was originally published on Golf.com