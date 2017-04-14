Falcons all-time leading receiver White officially retires

ATLANTA (AP) -- Roddy White, the leading receiver in Atlanta Falcons history, has officially retired.

White has announced his retirement on his Twitter account. White, who was released by Atlanta before the 2016 season, thanked team owner Arthur Blank and the Falcons ''for a great 11 years.''

He also expressed his thanks to Atlanta by adding ''I love y'all so much'' in Friday's Twitter post.

White, 35, is the Falcons' career leader in receptions, yards receiving and touchdown catches. He did not land with another team after being cut by Atlanta.

The Falcons drafted White from Alabama-Birmingham in the first round of the 2005 draft. He was a first team All-Pro in 2010, when he led the league with 115 catches. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

---

