Falcons think they’ll work out a new deal with Devonta Freeman

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, and he’s made it clear he wants to be paid like an elite running back. The Falcons think they can accommodate that.

Atlanta General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he wants Freeman around and thinks he will be around.

“We want him here and he’s a very important part of our organization,” Dimitroff said. “We’re ready in the relatively near future to have some discussions with their representation.”

Dimitroff said that he thinks talks will heat up in training camp.

“We want him to be around for years to come and we’re confident we’ll be able to get it done,” he said. “Usually going into camp is when you start talking.”

With Tevin Coleman as a capable backup and this year’s fifth-round draft pick Brian Hill in the mix at running back as well, the Falcons don’t necessarily feel a dire need to get a deal with Freeman done. But they have a nucleus of players they want to keep together, and Freeman is part of it.