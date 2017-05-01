Falcons' Takk McKinley won't be fined for draft-night f-bomb

The finest, and funniest, moment of Thursday night at the NFL draft came when brand-new Atlanta Falcon Takkarist McKinley carried a portrait of his grandmother onstage and then proceeded to cuss like he was in a locker room.

“I made a promise to her,” McKinley said on live television while being interviewed by Deion Sanders. “Like I said, I was going to go D-1, I was going go get out of Richmond, I would get out of Oakland, I was going to win my dream to play in the NFL, and I’m here, man. I completed the promise. That means every-[expletive]-thing to me. Excuse my language. Fine me later, man. Fine me later.”

Takkarist McKinley carried a photo of his grandmother onto the stage after being drafted by Atlanta.

As it turns out, McKinley won’t be fined at all. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the NFL won’t levy a fine on the rook, which is for the best. The f-bomb came late at night on a cable network, and, lest we forget, this was a draft for people to hit each other with force, velocity, and malicious intent. One little rhymes-with-ducking word is no big deal.

McKinley’s got enough of a challenge ahead joining a Super Bowl-level team. He’ll now be able to do it without having to enter the league down a few grand from the jump. His grandmother would be proud.

