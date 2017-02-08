Falcons scapegoat? Richard Smith reportedly won't return as Atlanta's defensive coordinator

Teams usually don’t change defensive coordinators after winning a Super Bowl. Given that, it seems that a second-half collapse cost Richard Smith his spot as the Atlanta Falcons’ defensive coordinator.

Alex Marvez of the Sporting News said Smith will not return to his role running the Falcons’ defense. It’s possible Smith is shifted to another position on the coaching staff. Defensive line coach Bryan Cox will be replaced, as well.

Marvez wrote that it’s unclear if the moves were being considered before Sunday’s meltdown, but the timing makes it appear as if Smith is serving as a scapegoat for the Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots. The Patriots scored the final 31 points of the game. Tom Brady passed for a Super Bowl-record 466 yards against Atlanta’s defense.

The offense made some mistakes in the game too, most notably with clock management, but offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is already off to be the San Francisco 49ers’ new head coach. Atlanta’s defense couldn’t get off the field for most of the second half, and Smith seems to be paying the price for that.

The Falcons started the season slow on defense but played better as the season went on. Four rookies and four second-year players were regular starters for the team, so the improvement late in the season was pretty impressive. But it wasn’t good enough for Smith to keep leading the defense.

The Falcons will be dealing with the fallout from the biggest Super Bowl collapse ever for a long time, and the coaching staff is already feeling it.

