Falcons pressing fantasy questions: Julio Jones may give owners heartburn

3-Point Stance: Matt Ryan to take post-Super Bowl step back

As the mercury rises, Brad Evans and Liz Loza will tackle pressing fantasy questions tied to every NFL team. Read, ponder and get a jump on your offseason research. Friday’s topic: The Atlanta Falcons



On the Scoville Scale, a measurement that ranks chili pepper heat, how hot are you for Julio Jones in Round 1 (8.9 ADP, WR4)?



Liz – PERUVIAN WHITE HABANERO (also, my new nickname?). My WR4, Jones has been a top-ten fantasy producer four of the last five years. While he’s topped 1,400 yards for three consecutive seasons, the 6-foot-3 and 220 pound stud remains an enigma in the end zone, having reached double-digit scores just once in his six-year career.

New offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian has voiced plans to change that, stating he wants to “maximize” Jones’ opportunities in the red area of the field. Interestingly, Julio’s high-value targets dropped by more than 50 percent last year, going from 22 red zone looks in 2015 to just 10 in 2016. Clearly, there’s room for improvement. Still, recording just six scores last season, Jones managed to close out the year as the sixth best fantasy producer at the position. An up-tick in TDs would certainly keep his numbers amongst the most elite.

As for the foot issues? Don’t sweat ‘em. Dude had a bunion shaved down in March. That’s nothing… especially for a tough-as-nails athlete like Jones who has gutted through foot fractures and still posted eye-popping stats. Owners perseverating over the status of Julio’s foot are stuck in 2013, missing out on bananas production while instead continuing to play Candy Crush and doing the Harlem Shake. FF: 96-1,419-8

Brad – SERRANO HOT. There is no disputing Julio’s talents. When it comes to size, athleticism and pure skill he’s virtually flawless, the Halle Berry of wide receivers. Just look at his advanced profile. Yearly, he commands a mammoth targets share (27.0% in ’16, WR8), gashes defenses in tight spaces (WR4 in contested catch rate last year) and burns opponents deep down field (10.9 YPT in ’16). This is why he finished top-10 among wide receivers in four of the past five seasons.

Though Julio is muy caliente on first consumption, his spice deadens over time. Why? Red-zone presence. Last year, he experienced a cataclysmic dip in looks near the goal line. In 2015, he attracted 28.9 percent of the team’s red-zone targets. Last year, that number plummeted to 11.8 percent, ranking No. 94 at the position. Julio’s drop-off was inexplicable and newly hired offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian wants to “maximize opportunities” for his star receiver inside the 20, but he only reached double-digit TDs ONCE in his illustrious six-year career. Dumbfounding.

Without a doubt, he’s worth considering after Antonio Brown is off the board, but I’m chasing Mike Evans or a workhorse rusher like Melvin Gordon or LeSean McCoy instead.

At their current ADPs, would you describe Devonta Freeman (11.1 ADP, RB6) and Tevin Coleman (59.4, RB20) as OVERVALUED, UNDERVALUED or PROPERLY VALUED?



Brad – PROPERLY VALUED. Freeman is living in a dream scenario. He’s the primary option in an aggressive and balanced offense with an All-Pro quarterback who checks down often to his RBs. The offensive line, which ranked No. 10 in run blocking last year according to Football Outsiders and returns everyone but underwhelming right guard Chris Chester, should again open exploitable holes. During the Falcons’ Super Bowl run, Freeman benefited from light fronts 25.6 percent of the time averaging a whopping 5.9 yards per carry in those situations. Additionally, per Sharp Football, he was THE studliest second-level rusher in the game a season ago notching a 59 Yards Above Successful percentage. Mix in his outstanding efforts in YAC (RB8), evaded tackles (RB10) and catch percentage (RB7), and Freeman is one of the virtual game’s most complete weapons.

It’s highly unlikely his role will change under Sarkisian. On 60 percent of the opportunity share, look for him to post 1350-1450 combined yards with double-digit scores. Draft him in the latter half of Round 1 and your ego should match Connor McGregor’s.

Read More