Falcons' Mohamed Sanu is a positive in-flight role model

Hey, how about a positive story involving air travel?

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu was on his way to New Jersey for the Rutgers spring game this weekend, and happened to be seated in front of a family en route to a hockey camp. After the flight, Sanu received the following note from the family:

This definitely put a smile on my face. ☺️ the little things. pic.twitter.com/OFKpwcho5H — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) April 22, 2017





“Our son sat behind you on this flight and watched you,” the note read. “He saw you studying your plays, watched you make healthly [sic] choices with your snacks, food and drink. He watched how polite you were to everyone … You are an inspiration to children and for that you should be proud!”

Sanu won some love from Cleveland’s Joe Thomas for the letter, and Sanu kept the good vibes going at the Rutgers spring game:





We’re not sure what airline Sanu flew on, but that company ought to hire him as a goodwill ambassador, pronto.

Mohamed Sanu's living the right kind of in-flight life. (Getty)

