Falcons CB Jalen Collins gets second PED suspension, costs him 10 games

For the second straight season, the Atlanta Falcons will have to wait for cornerback Jalen Collins to serve a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. This season, it’s going to be a lot longer wait.

Collins, who was suspended for the first four games last season, has been suspended 10 games to start this season. Collins, a 2015 second-round pick, was a regular starter for the Falcons last season. He started six regular-season games after his return and all three playoff games, including Super Bowl LI.

With the suspension came a terse statement from Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff.

“We are extremely disappointed that for the second straight season we are dealing with a suspension for Jalen,” Dimitroff said. “Such are the consequences when certain choices are made. Our decisions going forward will be based on what Dan and I feel is best for the team.”

It sounds like Collins is on thin ice with the Falcons.

Atlanta had Collins on the third-team defense at the start of camp, which was unusual. When Collins was asked earlier this week by D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution if there was a situation with the team or the league that led to the demotion, he denied it.

“No, no situations,” Collins said. “I’m just trying to make the most of this camp and get everybody ready. We are going to need everybody.”

Now we know the full story. The Falcons did a pretty good job avoiding losing any key players this offseason, but then came an unexpected loss of a key defender for 10 games.

