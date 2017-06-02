'Failure as leaders:' Penn State administrators headed to prison for Sandusky scandal

Five years and seven months after Jerry Sandusky was indicted for child molestation, a scandal that would rock Pennsylvania State University to its core, three administrators are headed to prison.

Dauphin County Judge John Boccabella sentenced former school president Graham Spanier to two months in jail followed by between two-and-10-months house arrest on Friday morning in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Former vice president Gary Schultz and former athletic director Tim Curley each received four months in jail and at least two months of house arrest. Each man will also pay fines and owe 200 hours of community service.

The day was long delayed, yet no less significant.

It serves, perhaps, as a closing chapter in a sordid scandal that uncovered a slew of victims in Sandusky’s wake and overwhelmed the once-pristine image of Joe Paterno’s football program. Paterno was fired days after the indictment and died months later.

In the years since, millions of dollars have been handed out in civil settlements. NCAA sanctions came and went. And parts of the Penn State community have been forever divided – in urging for prison time, the attorney general cited pro-Sandusky forces who mock victims’ stories and lifestyles both online and in person. It’s been that tumultuous.

Schultz and Curley plead guilty to endangerment after failing to report to child-welfare authorities after Sandusky, a former defensive coordinator, was reported to have showered with underage boys in a Penn State locker room. Sandusky was convicted on 45 counts of sexual molestation in 2012 and is serving a sentence of up to 60 years.

View photos Former Penn State President Graham Spanier (center) arrives for his sentencing hearing. (AP) More

As part of their plea, both Schultz and Curley testified for the prosecution in Spanier’s trial earlier this year on similar charges. A jury found Spanier guilty of misdemeanor child endangerment while acquitting him of more serious felony charges.

The fall was considerable for Spanier, whose influence extended nationally through his work on various educational groups and as a chairman of the NCAA Board of Directors. He was known among his peers, few of whom lack ego of their own, as a big personality who enjoyed lecturing others, the proverbial smartest man in a room of smart people.

He was so convinced of his innocence that he and his attorney called no witnesses and presented no defense at his trial. They completely misread a jury dealing with an emotional case that was under pressure to find him guilty of something.

Spanier has vowed an appeal but he’ll have plenty of time now to regret that decision.

He’s gone from a high-paying, highly regarded career to just another inmate, headed to the state pen where he’ll be out of his element and known as Jerry Sandusky’s protector.

It’s the same for Schultz and Curley, career administrators who were respected in their fields. To this day, longtime coaches at Penn State can’t fathom how Curley, in particular, ended up with such a fate. Both men apologized to the victims at Friday’s sentencing.

The answer is not so much in the hyperbolic cries that the men were evil – it is almost unfathomable the three saw no issue or in anyway supported Sandusky abusing children. This is more about a failure to take allegations seriously, to act significantly when confronted with a crisis and a base of ignorance about how to stop a monster such as Sandusky.

If there can be any good that comes from this story, it’s that others educate themselves on how to act. None of these three set out to be sent to prison and known for enabling a pedophile.

Their downfall is based on a simple timeline. In 1998, local authorities investigated Sandusky after a mother reported he had showered with her 11-year-old boy after a workout in the Penn State weight room. The boy said Sandusky had lathered him up with soap and bear-hugged him from behind as he lifted the boy to be closer to the shower head.

Read More