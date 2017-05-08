After failing to solve The LeBron Problem, the Toronto Raptors are at a crossroads

NBA teams are loath to admit defeat in the first place, so imagine what fantastical sense of security and perspective it must take to cop to a generational defeat.

The Toronto Raptors are just about there. The team augmented its Game 3 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers with notes from Kyle Lowry on LeBron James’ looming presence, as told to Adrian Wojnarowski at The Vertical:

“They’ve got LeBron James,” Lowry told The Vertical late Friday night. “Nobody’s closing the gap on him. I mean, that’s it right there: They’ve got LeBron James and nobody’s closing the gap on him.”

Mind you, this was still placed with the Raptors working with a game left in its season. The whole point of a Game 4, even with Lowry on the pine after his attempt to ignore the debilitating pain in his ankle proved too much of a task, is to close “the gap” on LeBron James. Lowry was already past that. He went on:

“I don’t know when his prime is going to stop,” Lowry told The Vertical. “I don’t think it’s going to stop anytime soon. I think he’ll be able to continue what he’s doing for a long time. But that’s basketball. You’ve got to find a way to beat the best.”

“LeBron ain’t breaking spirits here, but he’s just that good.”

Few would posit that the Toronto Raptors – winners of three straight Atlantic Division titles between 2014-16, a 51-win team in 2016-17 – are anything less than “good,” but the fact remains that LeBron and his Cavaliers absolutely outclassed the Raptors in four postseason contests this time around, winning by a total of 61 points in a four game sweep. Toronto is about to find out what certain personalities, general manager Masai Ujiri and Lowry sharing equal billing in this regard, do when they hit the wall.

All the hallmarks of this particular autopsy are well-worn, in ways that predated Cleveland’s surgical, seven-day elimination of the squad that also fell (in six) to the eventual champs in 2016.

Kyle Lowry would have opted out of the $12 million player option for 2017-18 even had LeBron James gone into dentistry, and for the first time in this relationship it appears as if the decision to retain Lowry as a Raptor for next season and beyond might not be the Raptors’ decision to make.

Lowry’s willingness to talk himself into committing to his 30s in Toronto, at the rate of in upward of $200 million, is for the summer to reveal. As is Raptors GM Ujiri’s insistence on retaining the team that was handed to him with prime parts in place back in 2013: Lowry on board, DeMar DeRozan developing under what grew into a wildly reasonable contract, Jonas Valanciunas already in hand.

DeRozan will make over $27.7 million a season between now and 2021, though, while Valanciunas (despite those nice enough 14-point, six-rebound contributions against the champs) can’t play on a lot of playoff nights. Recently-acquired Serge Ibaka looks but hardly plays like a perfect fit, something about working two different defensive positions for the Raptors during the postseason, while he and fellow big Patrick Patterson will work as unrestricted free agents this summer. The same goes for P.J. Tucker, defensive maven who still could not get in the way of LeBron James during this latest semifinal loss, same as DeMarre Carroll (two years, $30.2 million left). Every prominent option – the half-rebuild, keeping prominent parts like Lowry and/or Ibaka, any deals sending DeRozan and/or Valanciunas out – leaves the team wary of rubbing up against the luxury tax.

For a team that likes each other, but … you read what Kyle Lowry said.

Fresh starts are hard to come by for semifinal losers, the walk down the path toward destruction rarely comes without complication and regret. With DeRozan, Carroll and Valanciunas still under contract, the team isn’t exactly replete with salary cap room should Lowry, Ibaka and Patterson leave. More compelling is the idea that still wouldn’t exactly be Masai Ujiri’s team if he went for the half-rebuild: Toronto has waited for four years to see what Ujiri can do with a clean slate, and though this is the closest he’s come to a clean slate, the 2017 offseason hardly ranks as kitchen-clean.

