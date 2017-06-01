Ezekiel Elliott's phone records turned over in domestic violence probe

The NFLPA has turned over the phone records of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott to the league as it completes its investigation into a domestic violence accusation against him made by a former girlfriend last year, according to USA Today.

The players’ union handed over the records, along with other documents, to league investigators who could be closing in on a conclusion in the case. It’s possible the league’s findings will be revealed prior to the start of season, or perhaps even before the Cowboys report to training camp in July.

Elliott already has spoken to NFL investigators in the case and now awaits his fate. He still could be subject to NFL discipline even though charges were not filed in the case if it was deemed he violated the league’s player conduct rules. The league appears to be intentionally taking its time with Elliott’s case following the mishandling of the domestic violence accusations levied against former New York Giants kicker Josh Brown, along with other bungled DV cases by the league in the past.

Prosecutors in Columbus, Ohio have not brought any charges against Elliott in the case, but the league has been looking into the matter since last summer. Elliott said in January that he was hoping for closure on the matter, but the case has moved slowly with few tangible updates lately.

The woman accused Elliott, 21, of choking her, attempting to hit her face, throwing her into doors and onto a bed and refusing to allow her to leave his apartment in multiple incidents last year. But with conflicting and inconsistent information in the case, there have been no charges brought. One witness claims that Elliott’s accuser asked her to lie to police on her behalf.

Elliott, the No. 4 overall pick of the Cowboys in 2016 out of Ohio State, led the league in rushing as a rookie with 1,631 yards, scoring 16 touchdowns in Dallas’ 13-3 season to win the NFC East. His jersey was the top-selling one last season, followed by fellow Cowboys rookie Dak Prescott.

Elliott sat out the team’s first week of OTAs in May following a minor car accident but has since returned to the field. It was his second minor automobile accident this year but he came away in good shape following each.

Elliott also was seen pulling down the shirt of a different woman during a St. Patrick’s Day party this year in Dallas, which also might have ended up on the desk of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

– – – – – – –

Eric Edholm is a writer for Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at edholm@yahoo-inc.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Eric_Edholm