EXTRA TIME: Meet Leicester City's Ndidi and Wolfsburg's Osimhen gorgeous girlfriends

So cute! The Nigeria internationals surely got eyes for good women just as they have got for goals

Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Wolfsburg’s Victor Osimhen showed off their lovers while sending shout-outs for their birthdays.

After helping Craig Shakespeare’s men to 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Saturday, the 20-year-old midfielder took to social media to eulogise the woman who ‘never gave up on him’.

Meanwhile, Osimhen who won the 2015 Fifa U17 top scorer award in Chile revealed his girlfriend while sending her birthday greetings to express his unending love for her.

Osimhen anticipates his debut in the Bundesliga after signing a professional contract with the Andries Jonker’s side earlier this year while Ndidi has made 13 league appearances for the Foxes since his €17.6m move from Belgian side, Genk in January.