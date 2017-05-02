EXTRA TIME: Fulham's Aluko reveals where he started playing football

The Nigeria international has been inspired by a movie to remember where his obsession with football started

Sone Aluko is reminiscing about where he started his journey in football started, with the newly released Line of Duty series 4.

The Fulham forward remembers Kings Norton, Birmingham where most of the scenes in the series were shot - a place where he grew up and where he always had the ball at his feet alongside sister, Eniola Aluko who plays for Chelsea Ladies.

The 28-year-old Super Eagles forward who moved to the Craven Cottage from Hull City in July, has been outstanding for the Slavia Jokanović's side this season with eight goals in 43 games.

Aluko would be hoping to help the Cottagers secure an English Premier League ticket when they begin their play-offs campaign in few days time.