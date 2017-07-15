Explaining Kyle Larson's qualifying penalty

Wondering how Kyle Larson’s car passed pre-qualifying inspection but failed post-qualifying inspection Friday at New Hampshire? Here’s your answer.

Former crew chief and current NASCAR on NBC analyst Steve Letarte explains how Larson’s car was deemed legal and then illegal in a matter of hours and a handful of laps.

Larson qualified on the pole for Sunday’s race at New Hampshire ahead of Martin Truex Jr. but will have to start at the rear of the field after the inspection failure. NASCAR has said there will be no further penalties to Larson because of the inspection issue.

Earlier this week, Larson was penalized 35 points and crew chief Chad Johnston was suspended three races after the car failed post-race inspection at Kentucky.

Kyle Larson will start 39th on Sunday. (Getty)

