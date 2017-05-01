How The Experts Graded The Cowboys’ 2017 Draft Class

The draft is now in our rearview mirror, and the newest Cowboys are beginning to make their way to The Star for rookie mini camp. Before the rookies can even get fitted for pads, various experts are unveiling their way too early draft grades. Let’s take a look at what some of the more popular outlets had to say.

Sports Illustrated (Chris Burke) – B+

https://www.si.com/nfl/2017/04/29/nfl-draft-grades-team-picks-results-analysis

“The first pick, DE Taco Charlton (No. 28 overall), was about finding a player to help fix the Cowboys’ need off the edge. The next four selections increased their overall team flexibility, both on offense and defense. CBs Chidobe Awuzie (No. 60) and Jourdan Lewis (No. 92) are scrappy defenders capable of holding their own outside or in the slot…..“

AROUND COVER32

Around the NFL: Buffalo Bills clean house after draft; part ways with Doug Whaley and scouting staff

What’s Trending: Why 2017’s Mr. Irrelevant may not be so irrelevant this year

cover32 Exclusive: Check out this exclusive interview with new Chicago Bears’ WR, Tanner Gentry

This Week in NFL History: Taking a look back at some of football’s biggest moments from April 30th – May 6th

USA Today ( Nate Davis ) – B

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nfl/draft/2017/04/29/nfl-draft-team-grades-2017-best-worst-classes-picks/101083944/

“This could be a very productive rookie class – and may have to be after free agency’s defensive exodus. First-round DE Taco Charlton, second-round CB Chidobe Awuzie and third-round CB Jourdan Lewis – assuming legal issues are resolved in his favor – should all see extensive playing time if they don’t start. Fourth-round WR Ryan Switzer gives QB Dak Prescott a second weapon in the slot along with Cole Beasley.“

CBS Sports (Rob Rang) – A-

http://www.cbssports.com/nfl/draft/news/2017-nfc-east-draft-grades-cowboys-address-big-needs-with-even-bigger-talent/

“…it appears that the club did a spectacular job of addressing them, patiently waiting for a toolsy edge rusher in Taco Charlton to slide down to them at No. 28 overall and adding two of the better cover corners in the draft in Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis in the second and third rounds, respectively.“

“Dallas added playmakers at safety (Xavier Woods) and in the return game (Ryan Switzer) on Day 2, as well as a quality developmental receiver in Noah Brown late in the draft.“

ESPN (Mel Kiper) – B-

http://www.espn.com/nfl/draft2017/insider/story/_/id/18974431/2017-nfl-draft-grades-mel-kiper-grades-draft-class-all-32-teams#DAL

“I thought they missed an opportunity at pick No. 28 to get a first-round talent — Kevin King and Budda Baker were still on the board — and instead chose Taco Charlton, a 6-foot-6, 277-pound defensive end who is a much better run defender than pass-rusher.“

“Dallas’ Day 2 was much better. Chidobe Awuzie, the best tackling corner in this draft, and Jourdan Lewis, likely a slot corner, will play early and often.“

Fox Sports (Dieter Kartenbach) – A

http://www.foxsports.com/nfl/gallery/nfl-draft-grades-2017-final-teams-cowboys-bears-giants-steelers-how-did-your-team-do-042917

“The Cowboys are rebuilding their defense. Taco Charlton, Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis, and Marquez White are going to be immediate impact players.“

Cover32 Dallas (Tony Iosso) – A

For the first time in a long time, the Cowboys drafted multiple players I wanted. Now while this means absolutely nothing, as a fan it was cool to know the team liked the same players I did. While Taco Charlton was not on the top of my list for the pick at #28, I can easily get on board with the selection, as it fills a need. The Awuzie and Lewis pick I absolutely loved. Immediate impact players on day two of the draft, can’t ask for much more than that. I wanted Xavier Woods in the fourth so when the team traded up in the sixth to take him, I was standing on my couch in excitement. The Dallas front office certainly addressed areas of weakness this weekend, and now it is up to the players and coaches to produce on the field.

The post How The Experts Graded The Cowboys’ 2017 Draft Class appeared first on Cover32.