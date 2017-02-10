Expect President Trump to use golf as a political tool

Back in February 2015, before Donald Trump was a presidential candidate, he told Fortune that President Obama ought to use golf more often for diplomatic purposes. “I’ve always said about Obama that I don’t mind that he plays golf,” Trump said, “but he should play golf with people he wants to make agreements with.”

Two years later, President Trump is following his own advice: On Friday, he will fly Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe to his golf course at Mar-a-Lago for a friendly round. There, Trump told the press, the two will have “long, successful talks, negotiations, and a very productive weekend.”

Trump also hit the golf course faster than any other president. (George W. Bush: 5+ months; Obama: 4 months; Trump: 2 weeks.) On the other hand, some believe that by doing so, he has contradicted past tweets in which he criticized Obama for golfing.

No other president has had as deep business ties in the sport of golf as Trump. Golf Digest produced a special issue and put him on the cover with the headline “Golfer in Chief.”

He owns 17 courses, and two of them are currently set to host major professional golf tournaments during his presidency. The 2017 Senior PGA Championship is set for Trump’s course in Washington, DC, in May; the 2017 US Women’s Open will take place at Trump’s course in Bedminster, NJ, in July; and the 2022 PGA Championship will be at Bedminster in August.

This could create conflict for the powers that be in the sport. Holding a professional golf event at a course owned by the current president will almost certainly create political tension and put pressure on the PGA Tour to respond.

For now, the PGA Tour tells Yahoo Finance, “We do not have a rule or policy regarding a course owned by a politician or elected official.” And the PGA of America says that the 2022 PGA Championship “remains on the schedule for Bedminster.”

Many professional golfers like Trump, regardless of politics; they have seen him at tournaments, played at his courses, and shaken his hand for the cameras. (See the above Yahoo Finance Sportsbook video.) Pro golfer Jim Furyk told Yahoo Finance, “He’s been good for golf,” while pro golfer Pat Perez said, “He’s building all these great golf courses and he wants to have tournaments, and he’s put a lot of money in the game… We don’t have a lot of people in golf who will spend that kind of money to better their properties.”

Trump clearly plans to use golf as a strategic political tool during his presidency. “Golf is the sport of business,” he said in the Fortune interview. “I’ve made deals on a golf course that I would have never, ever made over a lunch.”

Now, under President Trump, expect political deals, too.

