What to expect in Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase this upcoming season

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase heads into his second season looking to improve from last season and take the the Dolphins farther than the wild card round of the playoffs. He took the Dolphins to a 10-6 record last season, good enough for second place behind the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots in the AFC East division and changed the culture in Miami. We look at what we can expect from Gase this season as he prepares to lead his team to battle.

Continue the running attack

With the emergence of Jay Ajayi and the damage he caused to teams last year, Gase will want to continue using Ajayi to run all over defenses. Ajayi had over 1,000 yards rushing with eight touchdowns last season and he is destined to do it again. Especially with Ajayi only being 23 years old, he is more than capable of improving each year as he starts to get more experience in the league.

To keep up with the running game, the Dolphins will need to upgrade their offensive line, specifically their left guard position. I have said this before, drafting someone like Forrest Lamp can fulfill this need and can help Ajayi have the same productive season if not more. Head coaches love their running backs and with Gase having Ajayi carrying the rock, he is more than okay with unleashing him on defenses.

Keep utilizing the passing game

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill finished his season with just five yards short of 3,000 passing yards and 19 touchdowns before he suffered a season-ending knee injury. The wide receiving core of Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills finished the season with a total of 2,606 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. Imagine if Tannehill had not been injured and what the Dolphins might have done if it wasn’t for season-ending injury to Tannehill.

What makes the Dolphins offense special is that they both have a running and passing game. If the opposing defense can figure out how to stop Jay Ajayi, Ryan Tannehill can take advantage of the passing attack. If the defense can contain Miami’s receivers, hand the ball off to Ajayi and let him do the dirty work. At 28 years old, Ryan Tannehill is looking to make a comeback and show that he can lead Miami back to the playoffs and farther than the wild card round.

Enforcing more discipline

During the 2016-2017 season, Gase decided to enforce an approach that has to deals with no-nonsense. He doesn’t want his players being late for film or practices, does not want to see players get fined and he started to make practices more outgoing than just a simple practice with no energy. Him and staff will call out players that are not competing at their highest playing level and will make them work for their starting spots.

The discipline from last year played a big role for the team. Gase wanted to change the culture and he did. Under him, players are expected to compete everyday whether it’s practice or game day because your job is never guaranteed.

