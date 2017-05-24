Expect Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee to have another breakout year

We all know that the Jaguars have a play making wide receiver core with Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns. These two tend to do well during the season racking up yards and touchdowns. Last season, Marqise Lee had his best season in his career so far. He caught for 851 yards and three scores. Even though these aren’t #1 wide receiver stats, they are good for a receiver that only sees the field when it’s third or fourth down.

With the Jaguars adding another weapon in Dede Westbrook through the draft, he and Lee may split the time on the field, but I think Lee proved what he can do when he’s open. The entire receiving core should have a great year, but Lee should have the same season if not better than last year.

Lee isn’t one of those top receivers in the league, but he is a reliable and speedy option for Blake Bortles. He’s not a huge receiver but for his size, he has speed. I believe he is one of the most underrated players in the whole league. If you take him for granted, he’ll make you pay the price.

What made Lee valuable for the Jags last season is that he played in all 16 games and he took advantage of every down that he played. Once Bortles was able to find him in the open field, Lee was able to make plays. He most likely will never start over Robinson or Hurns as long as they are there, but you can count on Lee always being a safe option once he’s on the field.

Will he improve off of last year?

It’s hard to say if Lee will make a bigger leap from last year. With the Jaguars adding running back Leonard Fournette, the passing game may go down a bit. Although, if the Jags are playing from behind in a game, the passing game will need to happen which can lead to big plays for Lee. Lee may have to fight for playing time as Dede Westbrook is bound to see the field. If Lee can win the #3 wide receiver job, he should be able to produce again.

