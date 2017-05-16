Expect Corey Clement to produce this season for the Philadelphia Eagles

Having a combination off the field trouble and on the field injuries throughout his career at Wisconsin, Corey Clement went undrafted during the 2017 NFL Draft. Despite putting up some excellent numbers in college, teams were not willing to use a draft pick on a guy that had a history of not being on the field come gameday.

However, given his college production, many knew that Clement was not going to be without a home for long. Signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent, Clement has a chance to be the top performing undrafted free agent this season due to the situation that exists in the Eagles inconsistent backfield.

While the Eagles added running back Donnel Pumphrey during the draft, Pumphrey looks to be a true replacement option for Darren Sproles once he retires. Unlikely to be the number one running back in Philadelphia, this leaves an opening for Clement to compete not only against Mathews for a roster spot, but also the number one running back spot.

With Wendell Smallwood expected to land the starting job as of now, Clement should have an above decent chance at landing the power back role in the Eagles offense. Such a position would keep Sproles and Pumphrey in the third down and pass catching role of the offense while it would also relegate Ryan Mathews to an expendable position on the roster.

Such a move would also save the Eagles some cash going forward. Still in salary cap hell due to some of the bigger contracts that the team has given out, opening up room in the cap needs to be a priority. While the opening would be small, it would give the Eagles some wiggle room in the case that they needed to sign a mid season free agent due to injury or need.

However, this cannot happen until Corey Clement proves himself. Should he play like many expect him to and perform well, Clement will be on the Eagles roster come Week 1. Should this happen, the same will not be said for Ryan Mathews though.

