Expect battle for the Philadelphia Eagles number two wide receiver spot

Adding Alshon Jeffery as their number one wide receiver for the 2017 season, the Philadelphia Eagles look to have two-thirds of their receiving situation sorted at this stage. However, despite the arrival of Jeffery in Philadelphia, a battle at the position is still expected to ensue as a group of five players all battle to earn the team’s number two receiver role.

The favorite to land this position is former 49ers and Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith. Brought in as a free agent during the offseason, Smith has the speed and experience that Philadelphia have been looking for. After going a couple of seasons with young, inexperienced receivers leading the charge, Philadelphia could now look to experienced players after the issues that plagued them the last few seasons.

Other potential options if the Eagles want to avoid putting their rookies into the spotlight this season are Nelson Agholor and Dorial Green-Beckham. Both Agholor and DGB started last season for the Eagles, but as many folks know, were amazingly subpar in their production and stats. Going back to these two would almost be admitting failure in their draft process and free agent evaluations.

Another issue that starting either Agholor or DGB could cause is with the fans. With the fanbase already on edge following multiple seasons outside of the playoffs, many will expect the Eagles to make the postseason this year. Going back to Agholor and DGB and seeing them once again fail could cause a massive uproar from within the fanbase, one that could cost head coach Doug Pederson his job.

The other two main options that the Eagles could consider for the number two role at receiver is recent draftees Mack Hollins and Shelton Gibson. While the two players possess solid levels of talent asking either to take a starting role this soon into their NFL careers could prove to much for the two mid-to-late round draft picks.

While Torrey Smith has to be the leading contender as the team turns it’s attention to OTA’s, anything can happen in the NFL. However, if all goes according to plan, expect to see Torrey Smith playing opposite Alshon Jeffery in the Philadelphia Eagles offense come Week 1 of the NFL season.

