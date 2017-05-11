Exclusive Interview: Meet new Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Marcus Oliver

While most people only pay attention to those rookies that are drafted during the annual NFL Draft, many of today’s top NFL players have gone undrafted during their entry to the NFL.

Every year, these players are signed following the draft and receive a shot at making an NFL roster and living out their dream as a player in the NFL. Adding nine of these players this year, the Philadelphia Eagles have given themselves a solid rookie class to evaluate in the coming weeks.

One of these players is former Indiana linebacker Marcus Oliver. cover32 recently got the chance to sit down and talk with Oliver about both himself and his potential future with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Note: Since doing the interview, Oliver has been released by the Eagles.

AROUND COVER32

Around the NFL: What happened to Texans’ star wideout, DeAndre Hopkins

cover32 Exclusive: A one-on-one exclusive with new Dolphins’ WR, Drew Morgan

What’s Trending: Brandon Marshall impressed with Giants’ HC, Ben McAdoo

2018 NFL Free Agency: Taking a look at five early free agent targets for 2018

2017 NFL Season: Why Eagles’ QB, Carson Wentz, still has plenty to prove in 2017

Follow us on Twitter here

At Indiana you were a two-time captain and a solid linebacker. How do you think your time with the Hoosiers will help you as you pursue your career in the NFL?

Oliver: Being a two-time captain at Indiana allowed me to grow as a player, teammate and leader. I always thought leaders were loud and vocal, and I thought that was something I could never do. However, over time, I learned that being a good leader can come in many forms, and it encompasses a lot more than just leading by example.

Each person has a different way of being motivated and being a captain pushed me to learn how each guy ticked, and once I knew that, I knew what buttons to push in order to help them and myself reach our highest potential. My time at Indiana University definitely helped prepare me to face anything straight on with a mindset that others in my situation may not possess.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent, does the fact that you went undrafted put an extra chip on your shoulder?

Oliver: Throughout my whole football career, I have faced an uphill battle of being one of the last people to hear or see their name. I first realized that was a blessing when I was in high school and I was overlooked by most of the other colleges and only had three solid offers. I decided to attend Indiana University because I wanted to do something for their program that had never been done, and I also wanted to become one of the best linebackers in college for the University.

We played in bowl games in consecutive seasons, and I left college as the national leader in forced fumbles, holding the record at IU. I also was the first linebacker to achieve a 100-tackle season since 2005 with 112 tackles. I was able to be apart of beating Purdue, our school’s rival, four years in a row, which had not happened since 1947, and also beat Michigan State to obtain the Bucket and Spittoon for the first time since 2001.

I helped leave IU’s football program in a better place than when I first enrolled, and I’m proud of that. I intend to do many of the same things with the Philadelphia Eagles. That’s to put my head down, even when nobody’s looking or expecting me to be a name known in the NFL. I plan to bring it everyday with a positive attitude, and with the mindset that I’m going to help myself and the team reach our full potential. I’m confident in my ability to play football and I am excited for this opportunity I have been given by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Playing against some extremely tough Big 10 offenses week in and week out, do you think this experience will help you in your adjustment to the NFL game?

Oliver: Playing in the Big 10 is something I will forever be grateful for because that conference helped make me a better player. I was able to receive amazing coaching and play against top notch talent that pushed me to be great every single day. I was exposed to the intense preparation to get ready for a tough matchup every week. Being able to face adversity in a game and bounce back each play will be huge in the NFL because teams are going to make plays, everybody on the field is talented and you have to be able to adjust as the game goes on.

Read More