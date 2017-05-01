Exclusive Interview: Meet new Bears WR Tanner Gentry

The 2017 NFL Draft is over. For some players, this is a pinnacle moment for them: a payoff for their hard work. For others, it serves as a reminder to keep fighting.

The Chicago Bears ended up walking away with a solid group of players. They also came away with a pretty good group of undrafted free agents, as well. One of them was wide receiver Tanner Gentry.

The Wyoming alum had 72 receptions, 1326 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last year. His yards total finished 12th in the NCAA, while his touchdowns total finished ninth.

cover32 got a chance to talk to the newest member of the Bears.

What do you feel is your biggest strength on the football field?

Gentry: I think my biggest strength is my hands and my ability to compete for the ball. I think I can jump really well and make plays. I think I’m a pretty good route runner, too, and can get good separation.

Being undrafted, do you feel that you enter the NFL with a chip on your shoulder?

Gentry: I think so. I’m pretty motivated knowing that I didn’t get picked, but either way – undrafted or not – I feel that, in the NFL, you always have to fight to keep your job, so I’m just looking to come in to compete and make the team.

At Wyoming, you played Josh Allen, who is considered by many to already be a top prospect in the 2018 NFL Draft. What was your favorite part about working with him?

Gentry: Just how tough he is and how passionate and confident he is. He’s a great athlete, and has a cannon for an arm, but just the way he leads the offense and just motivates other guys and gets us going is pretty special about him.

Who was the toughest player you’ve ever gone up against?

Gentry: I played against (Vikings cornerback) Trae Waynes; he’s a first-rounder from Michigan State. I played against him in my sophomore year at Wyoming. I thought he was pretty good.

Being up against a top-tier talent like that, was that a good test for you early in your career?

Gentry: I think so. I think it kinda just showed what guys who are gonna play in the league are. [It was] just some motivation to work hard and to keep bettering my game.

When did you realize that you could play at an NFL level?

Gentry: I think my junior year in college, when I started making some plays and doing really well. I felt that I had a good chance. Just hearing from scouts and stuff, and the NFL process started. Just knowing that I can play at the next level, I feel that was some assurance for me.

What do you feel that you need to work on the most as you enter the NFL?

Gentry: I feel that I can work on getting more creative with my routes and just finding way to get open, because of how good DB’s are at the next level. So, I feel that I just have to keep working on that and continue to work on getting faster and stronger in the offseason, as well.

Which players do you model your game after?

Gentry: I’d say the bigger guys; Dez Bryant’s probably my favorite receiver in the entire league. I like how he plays and I play a lot similar to him. Just the way he goes up and gets the ball, he’s very physical and can jump. Just how he competes for 50/50 catches.

Have there been any Bears players to reach out to you congratulating you about joining the team?

Gentry: Actually, two of them: both Wyoming guys. Mitch Unrein and Chris Prosinski both reached out to me and said congrats, so that’s pretty cool.

What are your interests outside of football?

Gentry: Outside of football, I like to hang out with my fiancé and her dogs. I like to relax, and I’m a kinda big video game guy, as well.

What are some of your favorite games to play?

Gentry: I like Madden a lot, I like some shooters – [I] usually play some Call of Duty and Battlefield. I like those war games.

I gotta ask: are you an Xbox or PlayStation guy?

Gentry: Xbox. I was PlayStation, but I switched over.

Do you have any message for all of the Bears fans out there?

Gentry: I do. I’m very excited for the opportunity, and I’m gonna work very hard to do my best to make the team better.

