Exclusive: Bastian Schweinsteiger Comes in From the Cold at Chicago Fire

There is one thing Bastian Schweinsteiger, Germany’s World Cup winning captain, Manchester United outcast and now centerpiece of Chicago Fire’s hopes, doesn’t like about his new city.

“It’s a little bit weird when you drive a car, you know, and they overtake you from left and right,” he says. “A bit weird but I get used to it. They are big, the streets, compared to London, let’s say.”

The 32-year-old laughs as he talks to Newsweek on his way through security before a flight to Toronto for a three-game “road-trip” with the Fire. His team will lose the game Thursday against Toronto 3-1, Schweinsteiger’s first defeat as a Major League Soccer player. Next stop, New York against the Red Bulls, before swinging out west, climbing timezone escalators, for a game against LA Galaxy.

“It’s exciting, you know, to travel for the first time,” he says. Exciting but strange? In European football he would deal in the language of away games, not road trips and homestands—Manchester to Burnley on a Friday night, Bournemouth as far as you can go in England before the sea, in the Premier League at least, and you can be there and back for dinner in three-quarters of a day.

“Now, we go to Toronto, it’s two hours, it’s not so far away. But when you play in LA or Portland or Seattle it’s a little bit of a longer trip. I am actually looking forward to it. For me, the most important [thing] is when the referee starts the game, you have to fight. It doesn’t matter if you flew five hours or one hour. That’s how I see it.”

In the second of his two seasons in the Premier League, Schweinsteiger found himself mostly unable to fight, on the pitch at least. Bought by Louis van Gaal in the summer of 2015, he got caught up in the transition between two eras as United shifted the Dutchman on and moved to his erstwhile assistant, José Mourinho. Two years previously, Schweinsteiger had been lifting the World Cup in Brazil; in the autumn of 2016, he was training with Mourinho’s reserves, and sometimes on his own. If his first year had been disappointing thanks to injuries, the second was ruined, it seemed, by Mourinho’s desire to make an example of Schweinsteiger as all that he perceived to be wrong with United—too old, too slow, too expensive and too prone to spells on a treatment table.

“How’s the weather in London?” He asks unexpectedly. It isn’t said wistfully, coming out more like machine-gun fire, rat-a-tat, archly humorous, perhaps. After two years in England Schweinsteiger must know we like to moan about the rain here. It’s a “great day” in Chicago, apparently—“not windy, perfect.” A touch of pathetic fallacy? He sounds full of the joys of spring after that English winter filled with stalling and uncertainty.

The Fire offered Schweinsteiger an escape this March. Mourinho apologized—noting Schweinsteiger’s character as a reason for his guilt—and United cut him loose on a contract that still had 15 months to run, three months before the British transfer window opened for it to sign a replacement. In his first game, a 2-2 draw with Montreal Impact at Toyota Park, Schweinsteiger scored with a header. Another goal followed in a game 14 days later against New England Revolution. If he isn’t proving Mourinho wrong—and he doesn’t see it like that—then Schweinsteiger has hardly been the bust some in the American sports media had him down as before he arrived. “Chicago Fire signing Bastian Schweinsteiger is the backwards step MLS doesn’t need,” a Fox Sports headline screamed on March 21, noting how the Fire’s signing of a Designated Player over 30 went against MLS’ recent, youthful trend. (It didn’t take Fox long to reassess—“The German is still a great player who can change games for the better,” another piece opined following his debut.)

