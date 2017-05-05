Ex-WWE star Johnny Mundo on nearly starting a riot with Rey Mysterio: 'Crowd was like we want blood'

Former WWE star Johnny Mundo has opened up about an incident that nearly turned into a riot during his Lucha Libre fight with Rey Mysterio at a Mexican border town, Perros Negras.

The Lucha Underground wrestler appeared on X-Pac's radio and revealed the details about the incident as he explained the difference between the WWE and AAA.

"Some dude in the first row through a can of beer at me. It hit me in the back and fell down and I was kind of standing close to him..." the 37-year-old wrestler said. "WWE that guy would've been kicked out but this is Perros Negras."

"So what I did I picked the beer up and I chucked it back at the guy and it was... I'm not a very good throw but this one was a bull's eye," he said and added, "I liked nailed him right in the face it blow up, it like splashed all over him and his friends. And when I looked over there I was like ooh I might have been too good cause that guys embarrassed."

Mundo said when he realised the guy was with about twenty other men, four from the pack suddenly jumped over the barricade as one security guard stationed at the spot tried to hold them back.

"I ran and then Rey got out of the ring and got in the way too and was trying to stop them," he said. "And that instigated I wouldn't call it a full blown riot but it pretty much started raining like beers and coins and like water bottles and cups."

The fight was called off and Mundo was told to leave the venue.

"I was like that's cool... That's like one of the most real situations I've been in, in wrestling. And it's not like that now. I think that's the difference is that's real heat. Where like the whole crowd was like we don't just want to boo this guy we want blood," he said.

